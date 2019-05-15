Coral Springs Center For The Arts Presents A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced an amazing holiday spectacular featuring the greatest entertainers from around the world, A Magical Cirque Christmas. Tickets to see this spellbinding and incredible holiday production will be go on public sale on Friday, May 17, at 10 am.

December 8 at 7 pm (Sunday)

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Brought to you by the producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists, this thrilling, festive, fun-for-the-whole-family event will feature dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by everyone's favorite holiday music performed live. The complete cast of performers and acts will be announced this fall.

A Magical Cirque Christmas is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Painter and Lawson have created Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of Circus, Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenaline and The Illusionists in over 250 cities from London to Sydney to Broadway, as well as presenting A Chorus Line, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Fiddler on the Roof through Australia. MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard and Steve Boulay, and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years.

For more information about this merry holiday treat that's perfect for the entire family, please visit MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

Tickets start at $33.81 and go on public sale on Friday, May 17, at 10 am, by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





