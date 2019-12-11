Catarina De Luca Figueiredo Named as 2020 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) Finalist In Theater

Catarina de Luca Figueiredo of Miami, Florida from New World School of the Arts has been named a 2020 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) Finalist in Theater, the organization's highest honor. De Luca Figueiredo has been recognized for her artistic achievement and was selected by an esteemed discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most prestigious programs for emerging artists in the United States in which they will have opportunities for creative and professional development throughout their entire careers. A complete list of the 2020 winners, all 15-18 years old or in grades 10-12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners.

"Every year I am reminded that extraordinary artistry is ageless and the 2020 YoungArts award winners-all teenage artists-have done it again. This group of emerging talent represents the inspiring potential of the next generation of artists. We look forward to welcoming them to the YoungArts community of leading artists and are thrilled to support their work from this early stage and throughout their careers," stated Board Chair Sarah Arison.

De Luca Figueiredo will receive a cash prize of up to $10,000 and will participate in National YoungArts Week (January 5-12, 2020), the organization's signature program providing artists with an intensive, weeklong and all-inclusive program featuring master classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields. At National YoungArts Week, de Luca Figueiredo will have the opportunity to learn from 2020 master teachers, including MacArthur "Genius" Claire Chase (1996 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts); Grammy nominated Jazz vocalist René Marie; The New York Times Best Selling author Joan Morgan; Tony nominated actress Michele Shay; photographer, curator and educator Endia Beal; and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Doug Blush (1984 YoungArts Winner in Film). On January 7th, de Luca Figueiredo will share her work with the public at The New World Symphony as part of the National YoungArts Week Theater performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit youngarts.org/yaw

"I feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I'm so incredibly excited and thankful for this opportunity, I hope I can keep entertaining and connecting with people and telling stories that matter. The biggest possible thank you to all my teachers, mentors and role models; without you, this wouldn't have even been a possibility. I learn from you every second of every day and I'm so incredibly lucky to be surrounded by artists, actors and people like you, who inspire me and taught me more than you could ever know. Someone pinch me please!"

As a Finalist, de Luca Figueiredo will be eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors bestowed by the President of the United States. As the sole nominating agency, every year YoungArts nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission then selects the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

De Luca Figueiredo is also eligible to participate in one of the organization's regional programs YoungArts Miami (February 25-March 1, 2020), YoungArts Los Angeles (March 24-29, 2020) and YoungArts New York (April 21-26, 2020), each modeled after National YoungArts Week.

On July 1, 2020, de Luca Figueiredo will join a 20,000-strong YoungArts alumni community and will receive ongoing support from the organization as they continue to pursue a life in the arts. YoungArts award winners are eligible for exclusive opportunities such as fellowships, symposia and residencies in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and abroad; presentation opportunities at major institutions such as Jacob's Pillow (Massachusetts), the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.), New World Center (Miami), Sotheby's (New York), The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (Los Angeles) and the Watermill Center (New York); and the opportunity to work with directors and curators such as Derrick Adams, Deana Haggag, Bill T. Jones, Jasmine Wahi and Tony Yazbeck. They will also have access to YoungArts Post, a custom online platform for YoungArts alumni to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities such as microgrants, cash awards that support expenses related to professional or artistic development.



Support for National YoungArts Week is provided by National Premier Partner Carnival Foundation; National YoungArts Week Performance Partner SunTrust; Anthropologie; Aon; Arquitectonica; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Jay Franke & David Herro; Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, Inc.; National YoungArts Week Preferred Hotel Partner Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay; the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program, and the Cultural Arts Council; Miami City Ballet; Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; Dr. Sidney Stern in loving memory of Florence Stern; New World Symphony; Related Group; Sandra and Tony Tamer; Wells Fargo; and WLRN.

ABOUT NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison. YoungArts identifies the most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts, and provides them with creative and professional development opportunities throughout their careers.

Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15-18, or grades 10-12, in the United States, that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. In their first year, YoungArts award winners, who represent approximately the top 10% of applicants, receive valuable financial awards of up to $10,000; presentation opportunities at renowned institutions; and the chance to learn from notable artists and mentors such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas in intimate settings.

YoungArts award winners are further eligible for exclusive opportunities including: nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students; a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; presentation opportunities at major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities. YoungArts award winners include accomplished leaders in their fields such as Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Viola Davis, Allegra Goodman, Josh Groban, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

For more information, visit youngarts.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You