Cast and Creative Team Set for Miami Premiere of SWEET GOATS & BLUEBERRY SENORITAS at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse has unveiled the complete cast and creative team for the highly anticipated Miami Premiere of Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas, a new Cuban American play by hometown heroes Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia. The production will grace the stage of the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables from November 8 to December 3, 2023.

Richard Blanco, renowned as the poet for Barack Obama's second inauguration, collaborated with fellow Cuban American writer Vanessa Garcia to create Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas. The play was commissioned by Maine's Portland Stage, where it premiered last January.

Blanco, recognized as the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. history by President Obama and honored with the National Humanities Medal by President Biden in 2023, also holds the distinction of being the inaugural Poet Laureate of Miami-Dade County. Vanessa Garcia, an established rising star in the world of theater, has gained widespread acclaim for her recent works, including the immersive sensation The Amparo Experience, lauded as "Miami's Hottest Ticket" by People en Español. Her other recent plays include Jenna & The Whale at Ground Floor Theatre and #GRACED at Zoetic Stage, which received a 2023 Carbonell Awards nomination for Outstanding New Work, Play, or Musical for its recent premiere.

Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas takes audiences on a journey from Miami to Maine and back to Miami. It explores the life of Beatriz, a Cuban American baker in Maine, as she grapples with the decision of whether to remain within the close-knit community she's built or to reunite with her estranged mother in Miami. Along the way, Beatriz rediscovers her sense of belonging as she blends the recipes of her childhood with the raw ingredients of her new hometown.

Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas will feature Melissa Ann Hubicsak (The Amparo Experience, Broadway Factor/BACARDÍ; Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, Ronnie Larsen Presents - Carbonell Award nomination) as Beatriz, JL Rey (Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas, Portland Stage; Ybor City the Musical, NY) as Tio Eme, Conor Walton (Bright Star, Actors' Playhouse; Pageant, Island City Stage) as Blake, Elizabeth Price (What the Constitution Means to Me, City Theatre; Misery, Empire Stage) as Georgie, Michael Gioia (Refuge, Theatre Lab; Grand Horizons, Boca Stage) as Maynard, and Barbara Bonilla (El Huracan, GableStage; The Savannah Sipping Society, Empire Stag) as Marilyn.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the creative team for Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas includes Scenic Design by Brandon Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Stage Management by Amy London.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, BACARDÍ U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $85. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting Click Here, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on Click Here.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, November 10 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, December 3. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

Keep up with all updates on Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas and join the conversation by following Actors' Playhouse on Facebook @actorsplayhouse, Instagram @apmiracletheatre, YouTube @actorsplayhousecg and Twitter @apmiracle. #SweetGoatsMiami