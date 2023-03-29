COWBOY Extended Through June At The Actors Temple Theatre

Cowboy, a story about Bass Reeves, will extend through June. The first full western on stage in New York City in nearly 80 years.

The play is written, directed and stars Gray as Reeves. He is the greatest U.S. Deputy Marshal you've never heard of. Many scholars believe that Bass Reeve's life inspired the Lone Ranger character.

Cowboy has been a hit since its New York debut in December 2022, and has been extended four times due to popular demand. The play follows the story of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became the first black U.S. Marshal in the Oklahoma Territory. It is a powerful story of resilience and courage, and has been praised for its historical accuracy and emotional impact.

The story follows Bass Reeves and his Indian companion as they search for two criminals fleeing to the Mexican border, one of whom Reeves has a death warrant for. They all find themselves stuck in an old saloon as a deadly tornado slowly approaches.

Throughout his 32-year career, he arrested more than 3,000 criminals, some of which were the most dangerous criminals of our time.

"Cowboy is a powerful story of courage and resilience," said Layon Gray, the play's writer and director. "It is an honor to be able to share this story with audiences, and I am thrilled that it has been extended for a fourth time. I am grateful for the support of our audiences and look forward to continuing to share this story with them."

The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year.

The play also stars Thaddius Daniels, Clinton Faulkner, David Roberts, Charles Reuben Kornegay, Anthony Goss and Reggie L. Wilson.

Performances are Saturdays and Sundays at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, Edmund Gaynes and Dorothy Spellman. Tickets from $58.50 are available at www.Telecharge.com or by calling 212 - 239 - 6200. www.CowboyThePlay.com.