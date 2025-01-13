CLUE Live On Stage! Coming To The Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to the Raymond F. Kravis Center from April 15 to 19, 2025 as an addition to the Kravis On Broadway line-up. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for CLUE in West Palm Beach start at $41* and will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cast includes Jennifer Allen as Mrs. Peacock, Christina Anthony as Miss Scarlet, Mariah Burks as the Cook, David Hess as Colonel Mustard, Donna English as Mrs. White, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jeff Skowron as Wadsworth, Graham Stevens as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Mary McNulty and James Taylor Odom. Cast is subject to change.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

The North American tour of CLUE is produced by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and Aged in Wood.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director & Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

