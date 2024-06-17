CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to Kravis Center in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will return to The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Dreyfoos Hall this fall.

Tickets for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE in West Palm Beach go on sale to the public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in West Palm Beach during its 6-week, 60-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Tickets for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE in West Palm Beach will be available for purchase to Kravis Center Members, Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 20 at 10 p.m. On Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE in West Palm Beach are $29-125*

Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 561. 651.4438. For more information, visit kravis.org.

