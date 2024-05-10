Broward Center For The Performing Arts Announces Summer Classes For Adults

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the summer with three new summer classes for adults in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center. Registration is now open at https://www.browardcenter.org/classes/adults.

The three new, fun and enriching theater classes for adults are:

Improv Characters is offered on Mondays, June 10 through July 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will expand their range and go beyond stock characters. They'll explore all types of characters giving them depth and a point of view - whether human, animal or inanimate objects - using acting, improv games, exercises, scenes and storytelling skills. Cost is $200.

Acting Foundations is offered on Tuesdays, June 11 through July 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Acting abilities will be explored through improvisation, movement and voice. Participants will develop techniques to build a full-bodied, compelling character from the inside out using monologues and scene work and increases skills and self-awareness as participants build on the foundations of the acting process in a collaborative and creative environment. Cost is $200.

Musical Theater Singing is offered on Tuesdays, June 11 through July 30 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. The class is designed for adults seeking to expand their vocal abilities using some favorite Broadway show tunes and standards. The focus is on growing and improving range, developing tone and applying technique practically. No previous singing experience is necessary. Cost is $190.

The Broward Center hosts classes for adults, kids and teens, including a class for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. Classes are designed to encourage artistic expression and teach theater skills in a supportive and inclusive environment.

All class fees include complimentary parking.

The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center is on the Broward Center for the Performing Arts campus located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level and UHealth-University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.

