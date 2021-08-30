Broward Center Arts For Action Black Voices Presents A Discussion On Employment, September 14

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will present Bridging the Gap: From Education to Employment in the Arts on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Abdo New River Room and via livestream participation on Zoom. This free, interactive community event is the second in the Broward Center's Arts For Action: Black Voices series of community dialogues.

Moderated by Neki Mohan, an adjunct professor at Barry University who served as a broadcast journalist at WPLG for 16 years, this special event will explore the gap between education and employment opportunities in the arts and creative industries and offer insights into how we can begin to close that gap for communities of color in South Florida.

A dynamic panel of four experts with diverse experiences in the arts will examine the issue and take comments from the audience in the theater and watching online.

Panelist Portia Dunkley is co-founder and executive director of the New Canon Chamber Collective, a non-profit chamber music ensemble offering performance opportunities for Black and Latinx musicians. FLO'etry Entertainment & QUICK2Love Foundation CEO Jerris "QUICKthePoet" Evans will also discuss the issue from his viewpoint as a performer and producer.

The panel also includes artists and academics Gregory Reed, photographer, multimedia producer and a former adjunct professor at American Intercontinental University, and Director of Miami Jazz Co-op Nicole Yarling, a vocalist and violinist who has taught at Florida Memorial University and University of Miami.

The yearlong Arts For Action: Black Voices initiative explores how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial inequality.

Seating is limited and must be reserved at RSVP: Arts For Action: Black Voices | Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Those wishing to attend via zoom must register in advance at BrowardCenter.org.

Audience participation is welcome and encouraged, in person or online. Questions may be submitted in advance to ArtsForAction@BrowardCenter.org or night of event at EventSupport@BrowardCenter.org.