Brevard Music Group Announces New Concert Venue In Palm Bay

The Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com, in conjunction with the Regalitos Foundation (a Florida 501 (c)3 non-profit foundation), are proud to announce our partnership with The Tangiers Concert Hall in Palm Bay, FL. Brevard Music Group's goal at the Tangiers Concert Hall is to continue to bring live national entertainment to Brevard County at affordable prices.

Brevard Music Group looks forward to offering a unique variety of live national entertainment in a very intimate and comfortable setting. Concert goers are going to love the comfortable cabaret style seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and full bar service.

The Tangiers Concert Hall is a Las Vegas inspired live entertainment venue with a mission to enrich the lives of those who love the arts by providing an all-inclusive professional venue for a broad variety of performing artists. With a large stage, and professional sound, lighting and video streaming systems, this intimate 150 seat venue is certain to become Brevard's premier Indie music venue.

"Our partnership with The Tangiers Concert Hall ensures that BMG's thirty-year commitment to bringing live national entertainment to Central Florida continues, especially Contemporary and Smooth Jazz,."

- Roland Guilarte, President of Brevard Music Group

The Tangiers Concert Hall fits perfectly with Roland's vision of BMG's Emerging Artists' Series with special focus on the NEW generation of Smooth and Contemporary Jazz artists, established favorites, and a diversity of other genres of live entertainment.

﻿Four Concerts are currently being presented at The Tangiers by BMG. These shows cover a variety of music genres including Contemporary / Smooth Jazz, Blues and Rock.

For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206284®id=19&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.brevardmusicgroup.com%2Ftangiers?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1