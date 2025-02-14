Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade to Celebrate 14th Annual “Claws for Kids” Fundraiser This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will once again celebrate its 14th Annual “Claws for Kids” in memory of Judy Kramer at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach on Tuesday, May 6.

Registration and reception begin at 11 a.m., followed byentertainment and dining at noon. Guests will delight in Joe's world-famous stone crabs and signature items without the wait. The fundraising lunch is one of the lastchances to enjoy stone crabs before stone crab season ends.

Belkys Nerey, Channel 7 News Anchor and journalist, returns as master of ceremonies, alongside mother-daughter duo Co-chairs, Lisa Mendelson and Lindsey Mendelson Pearson, and Special Events Chair, Olga Guilarte.

“Claws for Kids” is held in memory of Judy Kramer, a longtime Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Board member, who helped conceptualize the event and chaired it since its inception until her passing in 2021.

Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's crucial programs and services at its six Clubs and sites combined, including its educational after-school programs, tutoring and homework assistance, STEM, recreation, dance, arts and crafts, mentoring and summer and athletic programs. These programs help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade supporters who cannot attend the event can still enjoy Joe's famous stone crabs at home or on a date of their choice with the purchase of a gift card, just in time for Mother's Day. To participate, guests must purchase sponsorship gift cards on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's website to benefit “Claws for Kids.”

“We're excited to return to Joe's Stone Crab to celebrate our 14th Annual ‘Claws for Kids' to support great futures for Miami-Dade area youth. The luncheon is always a favorite among our supporters,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “The annual event wouldn't be possible without the support of our long-time partner Joe's Stone Crab, Special Event Chair Olga Guilarte, returning Co-chairs Lisa Mendelson and Lindsey Mendelson Pearson, our board members, sponsors and donors. The funds will support Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade'seducational after-school programs, tutoring and homework assistance, STEM, dance, arts and crafts, mentoring and summer and athletic programs. These programs help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

The Claws for Kids host committee includes Lisa Mendelson, Lindsey Mendelson Pearson, Olga Guilarte, Jackie Gonzalez, Lily Pardo and Rae Stein.

“Claws for Kids” sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $500 to $30,000. Individual tickets are available to purchase for $350

To purchase sponsorships, please visit https://bgcmia.org/event/14th-annual-claws-for-kids-in-memory-of-judy-kramer/.

