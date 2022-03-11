Boca Black Box Center For The Arts Presents Classic Folk-Rocker Peter Asher, March 23

MusicWorks today reminded fans of Classical Folk and Rock that tickets are now on sale for one more amazing concert at the intimate and easily accessible Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, located in Piccadilly Square at 8221 Glades Road (33434).

Peter Asher is a British guitarist, singer, songwriter, manager, and record producer. He came to prominence in the 60's as a member of the pop music vocal duo Peter and Gordon. They amassed nine Top 20 records during their career. As a record producer and manager, Asher knew anyone who rocked and everyone who mattered in the business, with The Beatles at the top of a long list of celebrated artists. He has been awarded gold and platinum albums, produced 13 GRAMMY Award winning recordings, and was honored individually as "Producer of the Year" in 1989. In addition to The Beatles, he has worked with James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and many others. He will share stories and many familiar songs that he wrote, including Bye, Bye Love, I Go To Pieces and Lady Godiva.

Folk and rock fans can purchase advance tickets either online at www.BocaBlackBox.com or by calling 561.483.9036.