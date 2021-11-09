Blanche Ely House Museum Presents HOME IS…. Exhibition Calling for Community Participation

The Blanche Ely House Museum is debuting a new exhibition that will grow with the community's participation. Home Is...taps into the creative spirit that manifests a sense of place. Through monthly events, the exhibition, which begins with a clean slate, will become a living tribute, filled with current and archival elements.

The Blanche Ely House Museum is a historic home in Pompano Beach formerly owned by legendary educators Blanche and Joseph Ely. The Home is... exhibition runs until April 26, 2022. Visit www.pompanobeacharts.org for scheduled events.

"We are placing curatorial power into the hands of the community, and we are excited to see how it will evolve," said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Guided by a series of questions to elicit our feelings and beliefs about the concept of home, this exhibition seeks to tap into visitor's thoughts and experiences as a launching point for creativity."

Recently, students from Moreland's Alternative Education Academy have been engaged in exploring their own ideas about what "home" means to them through artmaking activities. The resultant work will be on display through the run of the exhibition.

Public events are scheduled monthly. Full details and ticket information is available at www.pompanobeacharts.org