Ballet Hispánico Continues Spring 2021 Series Of Community Arts Partnerships & Virtual Education Initiatives

Ballet Hispánico is continuing its Community Arts Partnerships and virtual education initiatives through four events that will reach hundreds of thousands of students, their families, and fans nationwide, from California to North Carolina to the Company's NYC home base. Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities by providing educational programs that celebrate the authenticity of Latinx heritage, culture, and traditions.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

Choreographers with Cocktails & Mocktails: Danzón

Ballet Hispánico and NC State LIVE have joined forces for a live free virtual installment of Choreographers with Cocktails & Mocktails: Danzón, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5:30pm ET. To attend, register in advance at https://live.arts.ncsu.edu/events/nc-state-live-spring-2021/ballet-hispanico/ by 12pm ET on 2/17.

Join Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico, and members of this admired Company to watch an exerpt from their iconic repertory, Danzón. Part conversation, part performance, this interactive Happy Hour event will give audiences a taste of the Company's powerful work together with a conversation with choreographer, Eduardo Vilaro, moderated by NC State alumna Daniela Patino-Zabaleta. Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba. Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

Ballet Hispánico partners with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, an Arts & Lectures community arts program for a two-month virtual residency. Through March 18, Ballet Hispánico will teach 40 virtual workshops at three Santa Barbara County schools, serving more than 130 elementary to high school students as they explore cultural identity through the lens of

Con Brazos Abiertos.

The workshops will culminate in a live virtual event sharing the process of the residencies with the school communities of Isla Vista Elementary, Kermit McKenzie, and Santa Barbara High School. A broadcast of Ballet Hispánico's En Familia will be narrated by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro showcasing two full pieces of the Company's repertoire - Con Brazos Abiertos and Club Havana. The program will air from March 19-26 on the TVSB community channel to more than 100,000 potential audience members, to permit access to all, even those who may not have access to the internet.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Viva el Arte Santa Barbara again. This partnership helps bring our teaching and performances to many communities lacking access to arts programming and in turn ignites cultural pride with a sense of belonging for those communities," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, our presence and work with Black and Brown communities is essential."

Participating students will be exposed to world-class choreographers and cultural contexts through the lens of Ballet Hispánico's repertory, led by Company dancer and teaching artist Laura Lopez.

MIAMI, FLORIDA

Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective

Ballet Hispánico joins forces with the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective in an effort to bring arts experiences to thousands of Miami-Dade students during these challenging times. The Collective, whose membership includes the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Miami Theater Center, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' Culture Shock Miami program, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC), is committed to providing diverse and high-quality arts programming to students across all grade levels throughout the 2020-2021 school year. As of January 20, the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective has reached 46,780 students through virtual performances. Ballet Hispánico will take audiences from all grades on a virtual guided journey through Latin-American dance and music, April 12 through April 23, 2021. This interactive, fun-filled exploration features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertory pieces Línea Recta, Con Brazos Abiertos, Tiburones, and Club Havana which will be narrated by artistic leadership. Latin music and cultural connections, choreography insights, and dance history come together to deepen the audience's experience of dance. Viewers will be exposed to world-class choreographers and the cultures of Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Americas. Students from Conchita Espinosa Academy, Thomas Armour Youth Ballet School, and Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts have been invited to send questions and participate on a dance routine that will be the highlight of the virtual performance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Situation Project #AdoptAHotspot Campaign

With the goal of bringing attention to the digital divide among New York City students, Ballet Hispánico partnered withSituation Project, the non-profit arm of the Situation Interactive agency, to provide 900 middle school students with internet access to experience an interactive virtual dance event on January 22. The partnership and event were aimed at creating awareness and addressing the connectivity issue students face through access and exposure to arts-deprived New York City public-school students.

Ballet Hispánico and Situation Project's common goal to connect underserved communities with the arts was exhibited through this virtual experience. Participating middle schools from Washington Heights and the Bronx include students from three middle schools, The Laboratory School of Finance & Technology, The Paula Hedbavny School, and Academy of Applied Mathematics & Technology. Students embarked on a guided virtual journey through Latinx dance and culture. This interactive, fun-filled exploration featured excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertoire narrated by the Company's artistic leadership.