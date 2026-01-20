Palm Beach Symphony Donates 1,000th Instrument To Students At Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

During the Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête at the Kravis Center, Palm Beach Symphony presented 31 instruments, including 27 brand-new instruments, to students and educators from three Palm Beach County Title I schools that are part of the Paul & Karen Levy Residency Program. This donation includes the milestone 1,000th instrument that has been gifted since the Symphony's donation program began in 2016, bringing the grand total to 1,022 instruments and 3,500 accessories. During the 2025-2026 season alone, 124 instruments have been donated thus far.

“Will and I know from our own experience the role music education plays in shaping a child's life,'” said Mary Demory, who chaired the event with her husband Will Demory. “These young musicians experience something truly extraordinary. Whether they are attending their first Masterworks performance or learning directly from our orchestra's artists, you can see the spark in their eyes. When they are handed an instrument, the joy is unforgettable. Learning music doesn't just create musicians. It also builds discipline, determination and confidence and shapes the next generation of artists and leaders.”

Students and educators from the three recipient schools—Woodlands Middle School, The Conservatory School @ North Palm Beach and Plumosa School of the Arts—attended the festive affair thanks to the generosity of Amy and John T. Collins; Teresa and John Ford; Biriçim and Mark Miller; and Charles Schmidt who underwrote their tickets. The instrument donation was made possible by Paul Broder and Kimberly Griffiths / Broder Family Foundation Inc. and contributors Jane and Charles Carroll; Vera Chapman; Janet Gusman; Michael and Teresa Hammond; Denis Hanrahan; Joanna R. Jiampietro; Michelle K. Manolis; Linda Olsson; Marjorie B. Potter-Kolb; Karen Restaino; and Gail Worth. Palm Beach County School District was represented by Superintendent Mike Burke and Diana Snider, Ed.D., executive manager of performance accountability.

“Music education for young students is so important because it gives them the tools to be successful. The tools are so much more than the instruments that we're putting into their hands,” said David McClymont, CEO of Palm Beach Symphony. “Music teaches confidence, how to work with a team, camaraderie, discipline and dedication. These are life skills they can apply in various scenarios for the rest of their lives.”

With education as one of Palm Beach Symphony's three pillars, a remarkable educator is recognized annually as the Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year, supported by Florida Power & Light (FPL), Carol S. and Joseph Andrew Hays, and Dr. Marcia Robbins-Wilf. In 2025, the prestigious award went to Christopher M. De León, Director of Jazz Studies at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, who was introduced on stage by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz during the Holly Jolly ceremony.

“Holly Jolly is a celebration of the remarkable work that we do for the children of our community. Music elevates everyone's desire to stay in school and graduate,” said Maestro Schwarz. “To pick up a violin and draw the bow or blow into a flute or trumpet and hear it is extraordinarily magical. We try to make an even Playing Field so that everybody, regardless of their family's ability to afford an instrument, can play.”

Although Palm Beach Symphony has reached more than 90,000 students in recent years through its robust education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions, master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts, there are always more lives to touch through the power of orchestral music. In addition to ticket sales, the Holly Jolly Symphony Fête had many giving opportunities that raised nearly $500,000 to enable the Symphony to continue fulfilling its mission.

Upon arriving at the Cohen Pavillion at the Kravis Center, nearly 500 guests were serenaded by the sounds of the season provided by students from His People Vocal Ensemble at The King's Academy and a West Boca Raton Community High School Jazz Combo and were greeted by Florida Panthers' mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Attendees placed bids on items in the luxurious silent auction, which included exclusive artworks generously donated by Findlay Galleries and was enhanced by auction chair Marietta Muiña McNulty and Mary Bryant McCourt, and entered the Tree of Symphony Life gift card raffle presented by Mary Lynn Rogers. For the ninth consecutive year, Sophia and Manny Burnichon of Private Cask Imports added sparkle to the festivities by providing exquisite wines and supporting the Mystery Wine Pull, which for a donation, participants pulled a mystery bottle of wine.

During the ceremony, auctioneer Jay Zeager took the mic to lead an emotional “Call to Heart” appeal and live auction featuring adorable limited-edition 2025 Bear-thoven Teddy Bears, underwritten by Amy Collins, Mary Demory and Marietta Muiña McNulty. The money raised through teddy bear sales counts toward the second Paul and Karen Levy Matching Challenge Grant. The philanthropic couple has committed to match up to $250,000 in donations. The audience also enjoyed a video titled the “Music Educational Journey: Impact Through the Years” to showcase the impact music has on students and how thankful they are for the opportunities presented by the Symphony.

Florida's sunshine, sand and palm trees were checked at the door as guests stepped into a winter wonderland created by Palm Beach Design Masters visionaries Joy Pahlavan and Carl Vasile, who generously sponsored the décor for the fifth consecutive year. Each table was adorned with a festive poinsettia plant, sponsored by Marietta Muiña McNulty and decorated by Palm Beach Design Masters, which attendees could bring home by making a small donation.

Before the meal was served, guests were reminded of the meaning of the season with a blessing by Deacon Quinn, Director of Prison Ministry at Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach. Between courses, the entire ballroom erupted in Christmas carols during a sing-along of three holiday classics—Deck the Halls, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Joy To the World—alongside Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU) vocal students, led by PBAU Director of Choral Activities Sonia Santiago, and a Palm Beach Symphony Brass Quintet. CBS 12 News anchor Liz Quirantes served as emcee.

Event chairs Mary and Will Demory brought the Holly Jolly Symphony Fête to fruition with the assistance of honorary chairs Carol and Tom Bruce, vice chairs Dr. Martha Rodriguez and Dr. Jesus Perez-Mendez, along with additional support from the dedicated host committee, Ladies Guild, Music Men, Palm Beach Symphony Board of Directors and Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony.