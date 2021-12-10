BLACK & WHITE: A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM to be Presented at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

Funding Arts Broward will present its fifth annual "Black & White: A Night At The Museum" special event on Monday, January 10, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. This elegant black and white themed cocktail party at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will feature exclusive exhibit tours, live entertainment, light bites and a decadent dessert table.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience The Art of Assemblage, Margarita Cano: 90 Years and Jared McGriff: Where We Are You at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale on a private tour by Bonnie Clearwater, director and chief curator of NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale.

The Art of Assemblage features sculptures composed of found objects and repurposed materials in inventive and fanciful ways. In the practice of assemblage, materials such as scrap metal, broken shells, tattered fabrics and discarded toys are salvaged and brought together in unexpected combinations, creating poetic abstractions of everyday life. The exhibition is drawn primarily from the Museum's collection and includes recent acquisitions to the Museum's permanent collection by artists John Outterbridge, Vanessa German, Pablo Cano, and a collaborative work by Jorge Pardo and Jason Rhoades. It also includes works by Christian Holstad, Ernesto Neto and Jessica Stockholder, and significant artworks from the Museum's collections of African and CoBrA art. This exhibition is curated by Ariella Wolens, Bryant-Taylor curator.

Margarita Cano: 90 Years celebrates Miami-based artist Margarita Cano's remarkable long life and records her transition from Cuba to America, scientist to art services librarian, and finally, to a painter of dreams. This exhibition will encapsulate Cano's multi-disciplinary practice as a self-taught artist whose creativity has manifested through wondrous miniature books, votive portraits, landscapes paintings, prints and photographs. Cano's art is a portal into a celestial world in which memories are transformed into sacred visions of life and loss. This exhibition is curated by Bonnie Clearwater with Ariella Wolens. This exhibit is sponsored by Rita Holloway.

The first solo museum exhibition of Miami artist Jared McGriff, Where We Are You, showcases his dreamlike paintings that remain timeless, even as he integrates his family's history of migration from the rural south to the rural west of Oklahoma and California into the realities of the present. The exhibition's title, Where We Are You, encapsulates notions of African Ubuntu philosophy, where the individual becomes the whole through the experience of the group. McGriff's compositions of single and grouped figures embody the guiding principle for many early cultures that each individual's actions impact others and society. This exhibit is curated by Bonnie Clearwater and sponsored by Sandra Muss.

Champagne and cocktails, culinary delights, and selections by Israel Charles, arts and music program director at DiIlard High School, will add to this festive event. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite black and white cocktail attire.

Tickets for "Black & White: A Night At The Museum" are $75 per person and are available at fundingartsbroward.org. For more information, please call (954) 353-7673 or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.