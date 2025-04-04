ArtsUnited DINING WITH THE DIVAS Celebration Dinner and Fundraiser Set For April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsUnited will honor South Florida community leaders Don D'Arminio, Marc Martorana and Joe Pallant for advancing the arts during its “Dining with the Divas” Celebration Dinner and FUNdraiser at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale.

Show hostess Velvet LeNore will emcee the entertaining evening which will also feature celebrity guest performers Victor Zepka, Joshua Justin and Jeffrey Roach, making their stage debut in drag to help raise more money for ArtsUnited.

“ArtsUnited is proud to recognize these honorees who champion equality and diversity in the arts and serve as positive role models in our community,” said Dennis Dean, executive director of ArtsUnited. “We are grateful for Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale and for the support of our members and patrons who help us fulfill our mission of sharing and nurturing LGBTQ artists' contributions in South Florida and beyond.”

Attendees will experience delicious new food choices in advance of a special awards presentation for D'Arminio, Martorana and Pallant. Honorees will have a special photo opportunity on the new Aquaplex stage with Dennis Dean before the exclusive show begins with the talented Aquanettes and some very special guests.

“Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is proud to host this annual event which recognizes those who support the arts and raises funds for year-round arts programming,” said Michael Barrett, owner of Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale and Key West. “We promise a night complete with delicious food, creative cocktails, an amazing show and camaraderie in support of ArtsUnited.”

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale (formerly Lips Fort Lauderdale) is going strong following recent exciting updates. The show palace interior features a modern Key West casual environment with an ocean-inspired epoxy floor, an expanded stage and a state-of-the-art LED Jumbotron wall. Digital screens throughout the venue are accompanied by concert-quality surround sound and an amplified stage lighting program to enhance the show experience.

General admission for ArtsUnited's “Dining with the Divas” Celebration Dinner and FUNdraiser is $75 per person; $85 after April 23. A VIP ticket with one complimentary drink and premium seating is $100 per person. Each reservation includes a three-course dinner and show. A cash bar is available. To purchase tickets, visit artsunited.com.

About ArtsUnited

ArtsUnited is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit arts organization founded in 1999 and committed to fostering an inclusive and dynamic artistic community. Our mission is to celebrate diverse talent, cultivate creative expression, and promote cultural inclusivity through impactful programs and partnerships. With a vision of empowering diversity through art, we strive to amplify artists' voices in an environment where creativity flourishes without boundaries, with understanding, acceptance, and equality for all. For more information, visit www.artsunitedflorida.com

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale, formerly Lips Fort Lauderdale, continues the tradition of offering an immersive and interactive entertainment experience with leading drag entertainers. Sold out audiences indulge in a variety of show concepts performed by the Aquanettes and an elevated bar and dining menu. Aquaplex is open seven nights a week plus weekend brunch shows. Happy hours are Tuesdays through Fridays starting at 5 p.m. Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information, call (954) 567-0987 or visit aquaplexftl.com. It is the sister property to Aquaplex Key West, at 711 Duval Street, which has gained the reputation as the leading entertainment destination on the southernmost tip island with a multitude of experiences all under one roof including the Aqua Theater & Bar, Back Bar, 22& Co. Bar and the Lil' Lola's Bistro Food Truck. The Birdcage Cabaret Show, a Las Vegas style production hosted by internationally recognized entertainer, Christopher Peterson, is featured on select nights.

