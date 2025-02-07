News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ArtsCamp for Students Age 9-11 to Take Place At Kravis Center in June

Campers will explore acting, dance, technical theater and vocal music, which will culminate in an original showcase performance.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
ArtsCamp for Students Age 9-11 to Take Place At Kravis Center in June Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Take a group of talented imaginative kids who share a common interest in the performing arts and put them in an environment where they can nurture their creativity and the result is ArtsCamp at Kravis Center! Under the guidance of professional teaching artists, campers will explore acting, dance, technical theater and vocal music, which will culminate in an original showcase performance.

LATEST NEWS

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL to Open At LPAC in February
Opera Adaptation of SWIMMING IN THE DARK to be Presented at The Studios of Key West
SEX PLEASE WE'RE SIXTY to be Presented at Pembroke Pines Theatre Of The Performing Arts
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2025 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

The camp is for students ages 9-11 interested in studying the performing arts. The program will run from June 2-20, 2025; Classes are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Extended care is available. The cost for ArtsCamp is $750. For information, please visit kravis.org

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire and educate audiences across the entire community.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos