ArtsCamp for Students Age 9-11 to Take Place At Kravis Center in June

Take a group of talented imaginative kids who share a common interest in the performing arts and put them in an environment where they can nurture their creativity and the result is ArtsCamp at Kravis Center! Under the guidance of professional teaching artists, campers will explore acting, dance, technical theater and vocal music, which will culminate in an original showcase performance.

The camp is for students ages 9-11 interested in studying the performing arts. The program will run from June 2-20, 2025; Classes are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Extended care is available. The cost for ArtsCamp is $750. For information, please visit kravis.org

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire and educate audiences across the entire community.

