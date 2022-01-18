Arts Garage to Host Jazz Guitar and Gospel Artist

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced two new soul-stirring concerts. Jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan will play at the performing arts center on February 11th and 12th, and gospel artist Helen Miller will give a concert on March 20th.

Friday & Saturday, February 11-12, at 8 pm

Stanley Jordan Returns

Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works-solo or with a group-fan favorite Stanley Jordan can always be counted to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected. Since 1985, his fast-track acclaim was his mastery of a special technique on the guitar's fretboard, Instead of conventional strumming and picking, Jordan's innovative "touch technique" is an advanced form of two-handed tapping, and he can even simultaneously play two different guitars. A four-time Grammy nominee, he has performed in over 60 countries and numerous festivals, including the Kool Jazz Festival, the Concord Jazz Festival, and the Montreux International Jazz Festival. His recording of Morning Desire with Kenny Rogers was America's Number One country song in 1986; performed with Quincy Jones, Benny Carter, and Dizzy Gillespie; and has even jammed with the Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets: $45 & $50

Sunday, March 20, at 7 pm

Helen Miller Live

Nationally known gospel recording artist and ordained minister, Helen Miller-­Best, transports listeners back to the way church "used to be", with hand-­clapping, foot-­tapping praise. Backed by a band and singers, she will play songs presented with brief testimonies and quotes from the Bible inserted between and during songs to encourage listeners. This live concert presentation is very energetic and includes clapping, stomping, and dancing to the music as singers give praise to God. Hailed as "The Gospel Whirlwind," Miller was raised in a Boynton Beach family of gospel singers and started singing in church at the age of four, She is now a devoted mother, grandmother, and is the ordained co-pastor of both El Bethel Church in North Carolina and the Bible Teachers International Ministries in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets: $25 & $30

How to Get Tickets to Stanley Jordan &/or Helen Miller:

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by clicking here.