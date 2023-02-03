Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Garage Reschedules Book Signing and Discussion With Jill Switzer

The event is now set for March 2.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced that the innovative and diverse nonprofit organization has rescheduled a book-signing and discussion of The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer. The fun and informative event will now be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 2, starting with a live musical performance by Jill & Rich Switzer.

"Music classes and repertories are filled with aspiring and talented singers, yet less than five percent of all musicians make a living in their field. This book is the go-to guide for those singers looking to work professionally as a performer," promises Switzer, who is known to South Florida and New York audiences as an extraordinary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and as one of the former co-hosts with husband Rich Switzer of the Legends Radio Morning Lounge.


Using her decades as a career vocalist, Switzer's invaluable Contemporary Singer's Blueprint provides readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top-notch, profitable singing career. Filled with enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran's words of wisdom, and the tricks of the trade known only by the pros, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint guides today's vocalists through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today's music business.

This is Switzer's second book, following her release in 2005 of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are, which Tony Award-winning Broadway star Linda Lavin hailed as "warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career."

General admission tickets are only $15 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.




