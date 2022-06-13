Arts Garage In Delray Beach Celebrates Juneteenth With Two Events This Week

As part of its annual celebration of Juneteenth-the federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans-Arts Garage is presenting two informative and exciting events this week:

Simone Browne

Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness

June 16 at 7 pm (Thursday)

The final session of this year's 3-part Authors Speak Series focused on The Impact of Race on American Society, this event will feature Simone Browne, Associate Professor in the Department of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas at Austin. As Research Director of Critical Surveillance Inquiry at a local research collaborative, she works with scholars, organizations and communities to curate conversations, exhibitions and research that examine the social and ethical implications of surveillance technologies, both AI-enabled and not. Her award-winning book Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness shows how contemporary surveillance technologies and practices are informed by the long history of racial formation and by the methods of policing black life under slavery, such as branding, runaway slave notices, and lantern laws, and continues to be a social and political norm.

The Authors Speak Series 2022 was co-sponsored by Arts Garage, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach. To RSVP for this FREE event, please visit https://bit.ly/AuthorsSpeak.

Julius Sanna

& The Positively Africa Experience

June 18 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Positive songs and tales of African culture and art are offered with a joyful fusion of African rhythms, jazz, funk, and pop-an exciting celebration of the African journey of freedom and her contributions to the world. Julius Sanna is a Tanzanian-born, Kenyan-raised, American-influenced musician, minister, and motivational speaker. Along with his wife Julia, they created the Positively Africa band to spread the positive message and highlight the beauty of the African continent. His spiritual acuity guides his musical message of hope and love for all people. He is backed by several talented musicians including Adam Kurland on keys and Rico Geragi on percussion. Julia is the quintessential African female vocalist singing in English and the Swahili languages, while Chris Patsis brings his amazing bass groove and fusion chops into the mix for a scrumptious combination of musical tastes.

Tickets: $15, $20

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Garage box office at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

For more information about local Juneteenth celebrations, please visit the event roadmap published by the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency at https://delraycra.org/juneteenth-roadmap-2022/.