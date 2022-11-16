Artists Gregory Dirr Brings THE BIG BOOK EXHIBIT And More To BaCA Pompano
Exhibition by December Artist of the Month features existential themes.
Bailey Contemporary Arts Center presents The Big Book, an epic visual narrative by artist Gregory Dirr. The stunning exhibition explores the dualities of existential themes-love, evil, fear, death, birth.
Through colorful paintings and other artistic mediums, this story is told through whimsical and chaotic scenes interpreted differently by a spectrum of recurring characters. The free opening reception takes place December 2, 2022 during Old Town Untapped, which runs from 6 pm-10 pm. The exhibition will be on display through March 21, 2023.
Dirr, who is a member of BaCA's Artist in Residence program (AiR), is the December Artist of the Month. In addition to The Big Book exhibition, there will also be an additional free reception during Old Town Untapped on the second floor of BaCA for Dirr's exhibition, Anything and Everything from the Past. And in BaCA's west gallery window, Dirr will be showcasing an installation entitled Kaleidoscope Fairies. For more details, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209923®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pompanobeacharts.org%2Fbaca%2Fartists-in-residence%2Fgregory-?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1dirr
"We are honored to feature Gregory's provocative and visually compelling compositions in this exhibition," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "He is an extremely talented artist whose creativity graces several public art projects, including a Painted Pompano sculpture decorated with his signature Celtic knots and a brilliantly colorful traffic box."
Utilizing a plethora of materials - from the repurposed wood of trees in his backyard, to ground up gemstones - Dirr focuses on ecologically sourcing materials. His work has been exhibited in art fairs such as Scope, published in numerous magazines, and collected by galleries and art buyers internationally.
Gregory Dirr was awarded the Silver Key for Portfolio by The National Scholastic Art and Writing Alliance in 2004 and went on to graduate at Ringling College of Art and Design in 2008. While there, he produced many significant pieces winning the Best of Core and Best of Fine Arts awards. He has gone on to produce public art for numerous businesses and cities.
Known as an interdisciplinary visual artist who draws inspiration from fairy tales and the natural environment, Dirr's The Big Book exhibition is characterized by differing media specific to each piece. Passionate about experimenting with new materials and processes, during his residency, Dirr plans to realize five large scale pieces for his passion works, which are process heavy and innovative. The theme of his planned work is centered around The Big Book. In addition to the events during Old Town Untapped, Dirr will be participating in several upcoming events including:
· December 8, 7-8:230 pm: Live painting with band during Taste of Jazz
· December 14, 1-3 pm: Printmaking Class at the Library-
· December 22, 6-9 pm: Paint & Sip at BaCA
· December 28, 12:15-1:15 pm Lunch with Art
For more information about these events please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209923®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pompanobeacharts.org%2Fbaca%2Fartists-in-residence%2Fgregory-?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
