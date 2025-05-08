Area Stage Conservatory Student Mark Nunez Awarded Scholarship from South Beach Jazz Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Area Stage Conservatory has announced that Mark Nunez, a talented student of our Inspire Theatre Project (ITP), has been selected as a recipient of the Power Access South Beach Jazz Festival Scholarship. This prestigious award celebrates Mark’s outstanding artistic talent, dedication, and commitment to the performing arts.

Mark will be honored at the Scholarship Awards Brunch hosted by the South Beach Jazz Festival on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in recognition of his achievements and the promise he holds as part of the next generation of artists.

At Area Stage, the Inspire Theatre Project offers students with developmental disabilities the opportunity to pursue theater training in a supportive, creatively enriching environment. Achievements like Mark’s reflect the spirit and success of our program, inspiring us every day to continue fulfilling our mission: to champion artistic excellence, empower young artists of all abilities, and redefine what’s possible in theater education.

For more information about Area Stage’s Inspire Theatre Project and other programs, please visit areastageconservatory.org.

Comments