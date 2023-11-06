24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to Open With UNVEILED PERSPECTIVES: THE JOURNEY TO AWAKENING Exhibition

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery will present the grand opening of its highly-anticipated art space to the public on Friday, December 1, 2023. The theme of their debut exhibition is called "Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening." The theme of the show highlights the transformative process that artists undergo in their pursuit of self-discovery and creative growth. It conveys that the artistic journey is not merely about the finished artworks but also about the personal and profound transformation that occurs along the way. This theme is personal to the Founder and Owner of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery, Gavin Jordan, an artist excited about making an introduction to the world through his highly antiquated gallery. The 24 MarieFine Art Gallery is positioned to be a creative space within the Flagler Village arts community that celebrates the power of art to enlighten, inspire, and awaken our collective consciousness.

The opening of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery is a key component to Jordan's artistic awakening and the evolution of his craft. The gallery's mission is to foster dialogue, ignite change, and elevate the voices of black artists whose stories and visions have remained untold for too long.

"Art galleries serve as trusted community anchors that are pivotal in promoting understanding, empathy, and overall social well-being. We intend to have 24 MarieFine Art Gallery provide a platform and creative space that brings diverse cultural and artistic expressions together, allowing visitors to explore different worldviews, historical contexts, and experiences. When you connect with artworks personally, you allow for introspection and self-discovery. Engaging with art encourages individuals to explore their emotions, values, and beliefs, leading to greater self-awareness and empathy toward others. We are excited to be a member of the Flagler Village community."-Gavin Jordan, Artist and Founder of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Art galleries and artists are invaluable contributors to building a more enlightened and empathetic society. Using their platform to address critical social issues, spark conversations, and advocate for change is vital for Gavin and his team at 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Excited about connecting with the community, their Art + Community Talk: The intersection of Art, Culture + Community will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The conversation celebrates art, creativity, and diverse narratives, inviting attendees to explore and appreciate the unique and authentic perspectives each artist brings to their work.

"Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening" is not only an art exhibition but a cultural movement, bridging the gap between hidden talent and global recognition.

For more information about 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery and the "Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening" grand opening celebration, please visit

Gallery Hours: Tues - Thurs 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri - Sat 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

About 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery:

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery is a premier art space dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging black artists and fostering a more inclusive art community. Founded by artist Gavin Jordan, the gallery is committed to promoting diversity, empowerment, and celebrating black creativity.