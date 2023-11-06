24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to Open With UNVEILED PERSPECTIVES: THE JOURNEY TO AWAKENING Exhibition

Celebrating black culture and creativity while challenging conventional thinking.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery to Open With UNVEILED PERSPECTIVES: THE JOURNEY TO AWAKENING Exhibition

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery will present the grand opening of its highly-anticipated art space to the public on Friday, December 1, 2023. The theme of their debut exhibition is called "Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening." The theme of the show highlights the transformative process that artists undergo in their pursuit of self-discovery and creative growth. It conveys that the artistic journey is not merely about the finished artworks but also about the personal and profound transformation that occurs along the way. This theme is personal to the Founder and Owner of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery, Gavin Jordan, an artist excited about making an introduction to the world through his highly antiquated gallery. The 24 MarieFine Art Gallery is positioned to be a creative space within the Flagler Village arts community that celebrates the power of art to enlighten, inspire, and awaken our collective consciousness.

The opening of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery is a key component to Jordan's artistic awakening and the evolution of his craft. The gallery's mission is to foster dialogue, ignite change, and elevate the voices of black artists whose stories and visions have remained untold for too long.

"Art galleries serve as trusted community anchors that are pivotal in promoting understanding, empathy, and overall social well-being. We intend to have 24 MarieFine Art Gallery provide a platform and creative space that brings diverse cultural and artistic expressions together, allowing visitors to explore different worldviews, historical contexts, and experiences. When you connect with artworks personally, you allow for introspection and self-discovery. Engaging with art encourages individuals to explore their emotions, values, and beliefs, leading to greater self-awareness and empathy toward others. We are excited to be a member of the Flagler Village community."-Gavin Jordan, Artist and Founder of 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Art galleries and artists are invaluable contributors to building a more enlightened and empathetic society. Using their platform to address critical social issues, spark conversations, and advocate for change is vital for Gavin and his team at 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Excited about connecting with the community, their Art + Community Talk: The intersection of Art, Culture + Community will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The conversation celebrates art, creativity, and diverse narratives, inviting attendees to explore and appreciate the unique and authentic perspectives each artist brings to their work.

"Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening" is not only an art exhibition but a cultural movement, bridging the gap between hidden talent and global recognition.

For more information about 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery and the "Unveiled Perspectives: The Journey to Awakening" grand opening celebration, please visit Click Here.

Follow us on social media:

  • Instagram: @24MarieGallery

  • Facebook: @24 Marie Fine Art Gallery

Gallery Hours: Tues - Thurs 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Fri - Sat 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

About 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery:

24 Marie Fine Art Gallery is a premier art space dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging black artists and fostering a more inclusive art community. Founded by artist Gavin Jordan, the gallery is committed to promoting diversity, empowerment, and celebrating black creativity.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
South Floridas ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024 Photo
South Florida's ArtServe Welcomes New Board For 2023-2024

ArtServe Welcomes New Board for 2023-2024, Continuing to Champion Arts Conversation. Molly Wilson takes over as president, leading the organization's mission of promoting artistic development and community connections.

2
Pompano Beach Arts to Present TIMELESS TIDINGS: A HOLIDAY CONCERT Featuring Ebony Carlson Photo
Pompano Beach Arts to Present TIMELESS TIDINGS: A HOLIDAY CONCERT Featuring Ebony Carlson

Join award-winning artist Ebony Carlson and friends for a festive holiday concert featuring a sparkling selection of holiday songs. Experience the magic of the season with soulful interpretations and nostalgic memories.

3
Villains Steal The Spotlight In Florida Grand Operas Inaugural SongFest Concert Photo
Villains Steal The Spotlight In Florida Grand Opera's Inaugural SongFest Concert

Rogues, rascals, and rats slink center stage when the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists present Scandals and Scoundrels: Opera's Contemptible Characters and Sordid Situations. The first concert in FGO's three-part SongFest Series explores opera's deliciously dark side.

4
Pompano Beach Public Art Mural Extends to Pinnacle of the Pier Parking Garage Photo
Pompano Beach Public Art Mural Extends to Pinnacle of the Pier Parking Garage

The stunning original mural entitled “Reef Life” is rising high with a colorful assortment of sea creatures adorning the Pier Parking Garage. The City of Pompano Beach worked with the City’s Public Art Committee to commission artist Taylor Smith, aka Dreamweaver, to create the mural as a placemaking project for the beachfront area. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Hoo Hah! in Miami Metro Hoo Hah!
Main Street Playhouse (11/03-11/12)Tracker
The Lion King Jr. in Miami Metro The Lion King Jr.
Manatee High School Theater (11/11-11/12)Tracker
FST Improv Presents: It's A Blunderful Life in Miami Metro FST Improv Presents: It's A Blunderful Life
BOWNE'S LAB (12/23-12/23)
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
No Exit in Miami Metro No Exit
The Off-Central Players (11/09-11/19)
CHROMA 2023 in Miami Metro CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
The Nutcracker presented by Paris Ballet in Miami Metro The Nutcracker presented by Paris Ballet
Eissey Campus Theatre (11/18-11/19)
Beetlejuice in Miami Metro Beetlejuice
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/19-12/24)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/13-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You