2025 Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest Winners Revealed

Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced the 10 winners of its eighth annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest (YPC). The plays will receive a staged reading by professional actors in front of an audience at the Don & Anne Brown Theatre on Wednesday, March 12 at 7pm. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

In addition, It's Only Life, a revue by composer and lyricist John Bucchino, will be performed by talented teenagers from Palm Beach County for three performances, June 27 and 28 at 7pm, and June 29 at 2pm. The show is being staged by theAcademy@pbd, a summer program that offers rigorous, professional-level training for both teen actors and stage managers, and creates a safe and positive environment for optimal learning. “It's Only Life is a beautiful musical about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and – ultimately – wisdom,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader. “It's an opportunity for our Academy@pbd actors to explore what it means to be human.” Tickets are $15 for students and $35 for adults.

The YPC was established to introduce the joy of writing for live theatre to high school students and to give them an outlet for expressing their thoughts and ideas. The program proved to be so popular that in 2023 PBD launched the Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest for middle school students. The winning plays for that contest will be announced in late March.

“We were thrilled to receive powerful, thought-provoking plays from students who are reacting to the challenges and anxieties of what is happening in our community and in the world,” said Cadwallader, who is directing all the plays. “Working with the 10 winners on their plays has been an extraordinary experience, and I can't wait for the public to see their work on our stage.”

Following are the names of the winning playwrights (in alphabetical order) of the 10-Minute Contest, along with their grade, school, and teacher.

Zepplyn Berry 11 Dreyfoos School of the Arts Kristina Leljedal

Ford Cash 12 The Benjamin School Jason Peck

Fredericka D'Loughy 12 The Benjamin School Jason Peck

Namah Horton 11 Donna Klein Jewish Academy Zoraida Adams

Hudson Reynolds* 11 G-Star School of the Arts Gretchen Porro

Yair D. Roman* 12 G-Star School of the Arts Gretchen Porro

Rachael Rotter 12 The Benjamin School Jason Peck

Atlas Saavreda 11 Dreyfoos School of the Arts Kristina Leljedal

Oliver Shane* 12 William T. Dwyer High School Alison Ferrucci

Sean Sheehan 12 The Benjamin School Jason Peck

(*Oliver Shane has been a winner three years in a row. It's the second time for Yair D. Roman and Hudson Reynolds.) Each of the student playwrights will be awarded a $250 prize and receive a keepsake anthology of the winning plays.

The Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest provides teens with the chance to write about subjects that are meaningful to them, and to inspire teachers to incorporate playwriting into their classrooms. The young playwrights are invited to participate in the rehearsal process, where they learn how professional playwrights, directors, and actors work together to revise and strengthen their plays. Meredith Bartmon and Emma Sue Harris are the dramaturgs.

To reserve your free ticket to the 10-Minute Play Contest or purchase tickets for It's Only Life, visit palmbeachdramaworks.org or call the box office at 561.514.4042, x2.

