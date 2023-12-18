2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Miami Metro Awards; SPRING AWAKENING, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Brévo Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Irma Becker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 12%

Trent Soyster - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 10%

Imran Hylton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 9%

Tiffany Hosch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

Anastasiya Peralaika - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 5%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 5%

Ana Montoya - CABARET - Loxen Productions 4%

Shannon Mullins - FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - WEEKEND IN LAS VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Victoria Smith - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Ashley Rubin - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Oren Korenblum - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Ron Hutchins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Sarah Crane - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Del Marrero - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Alex Jorth - THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Manny Castro Jr. - KIMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

Gentry George - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Ronnie larson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 2%

Marcos Santana - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Lipe Arena - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorena Lopez - THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 20%

Rick Peña - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 9%

Rick Peña - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 8%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

Rick Peña - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 5%

Beth Fath - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Penny Williams - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 5%

Beth Fath - CABARET - Loxen Productions 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 4%

Luciana Caplan - SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 4%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

Angelina Esposito - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Main Street Players 3%

Amanda Ortega - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Dario Almiron - EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 3%

Gema Valdes - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 2%

Keesha Morisma - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 2%

Koré Coffey - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Luciana Caplan - MATILDA - LCA Company 1%

Jen Caprio - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

Ellis Tillman - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Erin Proctor - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Ellis Tillman - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Christopher Vergara - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 1%

Bottari & Case Original Design - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Giancarlo rodaz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 10%

Imran Hylton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Christine Barclay - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Stuart Meltzer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 6%

Jamel Booth - BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 6%

Benjamin Leon IV - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Patrick Fitzwater - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Damaris Lopez Canales - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 5%

Francesca Toledo - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

Nancy Andrade - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

Ronnie Larsen - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 4%

Patrick Fitzwater - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Fitzwater - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

David Arisco - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

richard weinstock - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Patrick Fitzwater - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Luciana Caplan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Del Marrero - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Mo Zhou - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Miguel Sahid - DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

David Arisco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Marc Buchman - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Luciana Caplan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 21%

Robin Braun - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 14%

Victoria Collado - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 9%

J.C. Gutierrez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 5%

Carey Brianna Hart - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 5%

Danielle Trzcinski - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Sefanja Galon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 4%

Carly Heller - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Stuart Meltzer - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 4%

Jeremy Quinn - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

David Arisco - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

David Arisco - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Margaret M. Ledford - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - City Theatre 2%

Miguel Sahid - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Brandon Urrutia - THE RACE OF THE ARK TATTOO - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 2%

Michael Vadnal - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 2%

Miguel Sahid - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 2%

Ali Tallman - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Alexander Martinez - DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 1%

Gabriel Bonilla - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 1%

Andre Gainey - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Brandon Urrutia - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Miguel Sahid - KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 1%

Belinda Be Boyd - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%



Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 4%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 2%

GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 2%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zaylin Yates & Terrence Pride - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 24%

clifford spulock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 13%

Daniel Couppe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 8%

Emma Berry and Mary Reed - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE Project 5%

Angelina Esposito - SWEAT - Main Street Players 5%

Thomas Shorrock - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

Ozzie Quintana - LAS PAREDES OYEN - The Cuban Diaspora 4%

Rick Fisher - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 4%

Eric Nelson - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Cory Pattak - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Eric Nelson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Preston Bircher - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 3%

Mark Demeter - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Michael Graham - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Christopher Wynter - JUCIE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Charisma Jolly - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Michael Graham - BROADWAY THROUGH THE YEARS - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Leo Urbina - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Kirk Bookman - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 1%

Christopher Wynter - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 0%

Preston Bircher - OLEANNA - Empire Stage 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Caryl Fantel - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 11%

Michael Day - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 11%

Kirk Whipple - ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 8%

Tony Seepersad - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 8%

David Taustine - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 7%

Nicole Odreman - SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 5%

Michael Ursua - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Eden Marte, J’Von Brown and King Friday - THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 5%

Ryan Crout - CABARET - Manuel Artime Theatre 4%

Ryan Crout - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Manuel Artime Theatre 4%

Luiza Prochet - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Bobby Peaco - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Michael Day - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE PROJECT 3%

Michael Day - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

Michael Ursua - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Gregory Buchalter - TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Andres Lasaga - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 2%

Michael Ching - GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Michael Ursua - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Daniel Andai - WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 2%

Eric Alsford - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Michael Ursua - MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%

Nick Guerrero - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Michael Ursua - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Bobby Peaco - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

DISNEY’ THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company 4%

PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 4%

MARY POPPINS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

WEST SIDE STORY: IN CONCERT - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

DESPERTAR - SAH Blue Box 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatremi 2%

ANYTHING GOES - The Wick Theater and Costume Museum 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 1%

SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 12%

ALWAYS REMEMBER - FireHaus Projects 11%

SONGS FROM THE BRINK - True Mirage Theater 9%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 8%

COUPLES THERAPY - The Delray Beach Playhouse 7%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 7%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 7%

THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - Sandrell River Theatre 6%

ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 6%

THE JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE (2023) - HUED Songs 6%

XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 6%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 5%

EXILIOS - Main Street Players 3%

PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Irene Gonzalez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 7%

Gabriella Giardina - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 6%

Frank Montoto - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

Camila Romero - CABARET - Loxen Productions 5%

Giorgio Garcia - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 5%

Chantal Bonitto - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 4%

Nancy Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Miami Acting Company 4%

Josslyn Shaw - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 4%

Henry Thrasher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 3%

Allyson Rosenblum - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Nick Anastasia - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 3%

Christina Carlucci - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 3%

Angie Radosh - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 3%

Gabi Gonzalez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Zoetic Stage 3%

Mickey White - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Sydney Atherton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Nick Anastasia - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 2%

Luis Otamendi - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - MoonAmie 2%

Colleen Pagano - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Page Michels - GIANNI SCHICCHI - Florida Grand Opera 2%

Sergio Tamayo - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 2%

Nevena Aurelius - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 2%

Michael Materdomini - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Ben Sandomir - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - LCA Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Randy Coleman - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 14%

Aaron Bravo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 11%

Diana Garle - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Trey Harrell - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 5%

Jessica Sanford - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Nancy Andrade - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 4%

Gabriell Salgado - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 4%

Jerrell Brown - MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 3%

Jamall Lynch - THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 3%

Celine Hakoun - THE EQUIVALENT OF SENSATION - FEMUSCRIPTS THEATER 3%

Warren Welds - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Gabriell Salgado - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami new drama 3%

Carla Zackson Heller - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 3%

Beverly Blanchette - NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Tristan Predmore - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

Lindsey Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Noelle Nicholas - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Salomon Barrós - SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

Sam Zilberstein - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 2%

Melvin Huffnagle - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Garrett Colon - SWEAT - Main Street Players 1%

Sabrina Trinidad - THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Aaron Bravo - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Michael Coppola - PLAZA SUITE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 1%

Douglas Olivo - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 17%

THE BROTHERS SIZE - Brévo Theatre 16%

NATIVE GARDENS - GableStage 7%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Miami New Drama 5%

PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

¿DONDE METISTE A PAPÁ? - MicrotheatreMiami 4%

NOISES OFF - The Delray Beach Playhouse 4%

SYLVIA - Act of Davie 3%

SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

XOXOLOLA - LakehosueRanchDotPNG 3%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 3%

RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

SOLSTICIO - MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S - SAH Blue Box 2%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - M Ensemble 2%

KIMBARA KUMBARA - Microtheatre Miami 2%

MLIMA'S TALE - Zoetic Stage 2%

EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 2%

DRACULA - Vero Beach Theatre Guild 2%

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm beach dramaworks 2%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Foundry 1%

ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 1%

4000 MILES - Palm Beach dramawlrks 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TOSCA - Florida Grand Opera 33%

BARBER OF SEVILLE - Florida Grand Opera 27%

GIANNI SCHICCHI/BUOSO'S GHOST - Florida Grand Opera 21%

EL MATRIMONIO SECRETO - Florida Grand Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 17%

kelly tighe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Slow Burn Theatre Company 12%

John E Blessed - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 11%

Frankie Navarro - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 10%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Women of Wilton 4%

Gene Seyffer - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

Melquisedel Dominguez - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 3%

Tyler Regaldo - THE RACE FOR THE ARK TATTOO - LalehouseRanchDotPNG 3%

Amanda Sparhawk - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Cindi Taylor - GREASE - The Delray Beach Playhouse 3%

Cindi Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Cindi Taylor - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 3%

Christopher Harrington - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 2%

Mitchell Ost - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Sean McClelland - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Adam Koch - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 2%

Indy Sulliero - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

sydney lynne - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 2%

Brandon Newton - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

John E Blessed - SWEENEY TODD - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 1%

Maggie Eubanks - THE TRUE STORY HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 1%

Cindi Taylor - PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 1%

Jodi Dellaventura - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Larry Buzzeo - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaelea Murphy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 15%

Eric Green - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 15%

Eric Green - JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 9%

Matt Corey - NATIVE GARDENS - Gablestage 8%

Dennis manning - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The foundry 5%

Scott Stauffer - SWEET CHARITY - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 4%

Christian Taylor - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 4%

David Hart - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 4%

Nicole Stoddard - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 4%

Shaun Mitchell - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Alex Tarradell - SWEAT - Main Street Players 3%

Shaun Mitchell - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Shaun Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

Paul Steinsland - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 3%

Bill Heller - SYLVIA - ACT of Davie 3%

Panos Mitos - RED SPEEDO - Ronnie Larsen Presents 2%

Rachel Hall - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Daniel Febres - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The SHINE project 2%

Matt Corey - DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Maleeha Naseer - JUICE - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Roger Arnold - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Palm Beach Dramaworks 2%

Maleeha Naseer - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Brandon Urrutia - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Toddra Brunson - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 15%

Mikhael Mendoza - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 7%

Jorge Amador - SPRING AWAKENING - Barclay Performing Arts 6%

Annette Rodriguez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 6%

Alexandra Van Hasselt - BRIGHT STAR - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 5%

Catherine Magarino - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 5%

Emily Tarallo - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Slow Burn Theater Company 5%

Hallie Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 3%

Kareema Khouri - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theatre Company 3%

Francine Birns - CABARET - Loxen Productions 3%

Daniel Sanchez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Miami Acting Company/Alhambra Orchestra 3%

Jack Rodman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 3%

Lito Becerra - PIPPIN - PPTOPA 3%

Alexandra Kathryn Dow - 42ND STREET - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Marina Andrade - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Nate Colton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Irene Gonzalez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - The S.H.I.N.E. Project 2%

Suzanne Dunn - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center 2%

Avi Hoffman - ONE MORE YESTERDAY - The Foundry 2%

Anna Cappelli - PIPPIN - Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts 2%

Ryan Crout - NEWSIES - Slow Burn Theater Company 2%

Kat Gold - DISENCHANTED! - MNM Theatre Company 2%

Justin Rodriguez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Loxen Productions 2%

Cindy Pearce - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 1%

Matthew Korinko - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Slow Burn Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Daniel Llaca - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 8%

Lito Becerra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 7%

Frank Montoto - SWEAT - Main Street Players 7%

Daniel Sanchez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 6%

Gabriell Salgado - EL HURACAN - Gablestage 5%

Gian Di Marsico - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 5%

Allyson Rosenblum - FAMILY TREE - Arts Garage 4%

Wayne LeGette - GRAND HORIZONS - Boca Stage 4%

Julio Cesar Otero - EL MENTIROSO - SAH Blue Box 3%

sean william davis - GOOD PEOPLE - Maltz Jupiter Theatre 3%

Mikayla Martinez-Hobbs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Inside Out Theatre Company 3%

Beverly Blanchette - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Thinking Cap 3%

Jean Hyppolite - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 2%

Stephanie White - PROOF - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 2%

Beverly Blanchette - ADMISSIONS - West Boca Theatre 2%

Larry Chidsey - SYLVIA - Act of Davie 2%

Gabriel Perez - ALTERNATIVE CANON - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Warren Welds - SWEAT - Main Street Players 2%

Samuel Krogh - XOXOLOLA - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 2%

Kevin Veloz - SORDID LIVES - Empire Stage 2%

Daniel Sanchez - EURYDICE - JCAT Pro 1%

Salomon - SOLSTICIO - SAH Blue Box 1%

Chaz Reuben - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%

Lucy Lopez - PLAGUE PLAY - LakehouseRanchDotPNG 1%

Keith C. Wade - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Sandrell River Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRÉVO FOR BROADWAY - Brévo Theatre 19%

THE BUSY BEES' GREAT ADVENTURE - Adrienne Arsht Center 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Area Stage Co., Adrienne Arsht 10%

RENT - Area Stage Company 9%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Barclay Performing Arts 9%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Mini Mirage Theater 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Seminole Theatre 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - LCA Company 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - LCA Company 4%

STUART LITTLE - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 4%

THE TRUE STORY OF HEY DIDDLE - Cutler Bay Community Theater 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre 3%

STONE SOUP - The Broward Center for the Performing Arts 3%

JUNIE B. JONES - Actors Playhouse 2%

EXTRA EXTRA - Seminole Theater 1%

