Cirque Du Soleil And VidantaWorld to Launch Immersive Water Show LUDÕ In Nuevo Vallarta

Grupo Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil will premiere of LUDŌ, a breathtaking show that heralds a new era of immersive entertainment.

This groundbreaking production redefines the boundaries of live entertainment by merging water, storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and culinary art into a singular, multisensory format.

LUDŌ will bring this vision to life on December 12, 2025, as Cirque du Soleil's first major immersive water show since "O" in Las Vegas. The show will debut at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, inside the pioneering BON Luxury Theme Park, the first luxury theme park in Latin America.

With more than 300 performances per year already scheduled and high pre-sale demand, this visionary show-made possible by a high-impact investment-further positions Mexico as a global hub for luxury tourism.

LUDŌ-from the Latin "I play"-is more than a show; it's an immersive experience where art and technology merge in a sensory narrative, paired with an exceptional dining experience. Water, as a central and living force, becomes both symbolic and a narrative element.

At the heart of the journey is Ludovico, a theatre director who ventures into a mystical cenote in search of his lost creativity and sense of wonder. His immersion becomes a powerful metaphor for artistic rebirth and emotional reconnection.

Through poetic, playful visuals and a story that awakens the senses, LUDŌ explores deeply human themes such as memory, creative freedom, and our essential yearning to reconnect-with ourselves, with others, and with the world we inhabit.

"LUDŌ represents a bold evolution for Cirque du Soleil: a production that fuses immersive design and a sensory narrative to cutting-edge technology and culinary art. Every element was created to push the boundaries of live entertainment. Together with our partners at Vidanta, we are redefining the Cirque du Soleil experience-where wonder sparks connection and innovation fuels emotion," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This new artistic proposal combines art, acrobatics, symbolic storytelling, and multisensory gastronomy inside a 27-meter-high circular theater, custom-designed for this show. Inspired by the lotus flower, the venue offers an immersive aquatic stage with 360° visibility from any seat, featuring state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting.

"LUDŌ is a dream born from water... a world where memory, imagination, and play float in suspension. Water is the heart of the story-the space where transformation happens," shared Michel Laprise, Writer & Show Director of Cirque du Soleil LUDŌ.

Grounded in the belief that gastronomy is also a form of art, LUDŌ will feature culinary experiences designed by Alexis Bostelmann, Executive Chef at Grupo Vidanta. Each dish is meticulously crafted to intertwine with the show's narrative, being part of the story and offering guests a sensory journey that stimulates sight, taste, and imagination. Thus, the palate becomes another way to immerse in the story.

Designed as a must-see attraction for international travelers and show enthusiasts, LUDŌ introduces a new dimension to the world of performing arts and marks only the beginning of what VidantaWorld has in store for Mexico and the world.

The BON Luxury Theme Park will continue its expansion with new themed zones, spectacular attractions, and unique experiences that reaffirm Grupo Vidanta's commitment to innovation, excellence, and unforgettable moments for all generations.

