Wilson Central High School Presents NEWSIES

Wilson Central High School will present Newsies, running April 8-9 and April 16-18.

Newsies is a musical based on the 1992 musical film of the same name, which was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The show has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein based on the film's screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray told Wilson Post that the casting for the production is "non-traditional."

"I have always been a non-traditionalist - best audition and fit for the role gets cast. We have an Asian-American (Jaxson Woo) playing our lead male as well as several other people of color who have key roles in what would have been a mostly white, historically accurate, musical," she said. "The theatre is for all voices to be heard and we have some pretty amazing voices on stage. It's one of the strongest casts we've had given the circumstances we are in with having lost students to virtual learning and the districts redraw."

The production will have an in person audience but seating is limited. Masks will be required for entry and for the duration of the show with no exceptions.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/m65rd48d.

Read more on Wilson Post.