Theatre Memphis Seeking Teaching Artists for New Season

Theatre Memphis' ShoWagon is seeking four teaching artists to fulfill the duties of the Department of Outreach and Education's 2021-2022 season. These are part time, paid positions.

ShoWagon is Theatre Memphis' professional touring/teaching troupe which has performed around the MidSouth for over 30 years. As part of the Department of Outreach and Education, ShoWagon seeks to educate, entertain, empower and serve the youth, adults, and typically overlooked audiences of the MidSouth by engaging our community's creativity and imagination through theatrical training, performances, and collaborations.

Deadline to submit application materials will be Monday, August 9th by 5 p.m. Auditions will be by invitation only at a time that is agreeable to all applicants after all applications are received. If interested, send all questions or application material to showagon@theatrememphis.org.

For more information about the duties as a ShoWagon teaching artist, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/teaching-artists-.