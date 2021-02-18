Theatre Memphis Counts Down to 100th Birthday

In anticipation of celebrating a century of entertaining the Memphis and MidSouth community, Theatre Memphis has begun a series of social media posts that count down from 100 days out to the actual 100th birthday. May 20, 2021. Mainly through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the contents are to inform the public of its upcoming 100th birthday and to share past events that occurred during Theatre Memphis' history. Follow the Countdown Campaign by searching and following "Theatre Memphis" within the social media or #TM100 or #SHINEONTM.

The social media posts began February 10, 2021 (100 days away from the birthdate of Theatre Memphis) and are issued three times a day. The campaign posts will continue until May 20, 2021, the actual day of the founding of Theatre Memphis 100 years ago. The first post each day is a countdown clock revealing a Theatre Memphis detail that relates to the countdown number. The second post, Century Marks, associates a turn of events that happened a century ago as did the establishment of Theatre Memphis (originally named The Little Theatre Players of Memphis). The third post of the day is a reflection of actual Theatre Memphis events from the past, Looking Back/Looking Forward.

Another element of the 100 Day Countdown is a fundraising aspect to support the recently completed renovation of the facility at 630 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN 38117. Theatre Memphis has established a format inviting someone to sponsor a fundraiser each day of the countdown (online or independent of social media) to complete the $10,000,000 goal for construction and establishment of an endowment.

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, indicates the Countdown Campaign is a great way to get the message of the 100th birthday of Theatre Memphis out to the public and reach the SHINE ON fundraising goal (www.theatrememphis.org/donate). She says, "The history of Theatre Memphis reflects the dedication and devotion of our volunteers, patrons and partners for the past century. We never take our position in the arts community for granted and we appreciate the support we have been so blessed to have in the past. We look forward to producing shows in the near future and continuing our commitment to artistic excellence and financial stability."