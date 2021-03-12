Theatre Memphis Announces Spring Events and Offerings

Theatre Memphis is staging a series of offerings and events that celebrate the season and support the theater. The Spring Celebration encompasses photo opportunities on a Spring-themed set, a Golden Egg Scramble Contest to win $500 and custom styled Easter baskets (for children or adults) with a nod to sweet treats and Theatre Memphis collectibles.

Spring Scene photo sessions are scheduled to be taken on a park-like setting with all the colors of Spring. Sessions can be reserved by phone at 901.682.8323 or online http://theatrememphis.org/spring-scene-photos for one of three Saturdays, March 20, 27 or April 3, with sessions available 10am - 2pm. Weekday appointments, March 23 - 26 and March 30 - April 2 from 10am - 4pm are available only by phone by calling 901.682.8323. All sessions will be in the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117. Each session is priced at $30 and up to six people can be photographed at one time.

No more than six will be allowed on the sets at any given time. Protective face masks are required for entrance but may be removed for photos. All sessions are by private appointment to ensure social distancing. All other safety protocols will be in effect for COVID-19. All areas are sanitized between sessions. Pets are welcome to be a part of the photos at no extra charge. Photos will be emailed to recipients within 48 hours of the photo session.

The Golden Egg Scramble is a contest where you can win $500. For a consideration of $10 per entry (or three entries for $25) your name will be entered into a drawing that will be held via a Facebook Live event on April 6, 2021. Entries must be in by midnight April 5, 2021, and can be made online at https://theatrememphis.org/golden-egg-scramble or by calling 901.682.8323. A second prize will also be awarded in the form of two tickets to the Theatre Memphis 100th Birthday Celebration on May 20, 2021, for Liberace and Friends cabaret featuring Gary Beard and a boxed dinner (a $200 value).

Another way to celebrate the season and support Theatre Memphis is by purchasing an Easter basket custom-packed for adults or children. For $50, the adult basket (for 21 years old +) contains a 750ml bottle of Zenato pinot grigio, two TM logo-etched wine glasses, two Dinstuhl's chocolate candy bars, some chocolate "kisses" and two TM Stage Floor Creations coasters. The $35 kid basket holds a TM sippy cup, a TM facemask, two Capri Sun beverage packs, and a variety of candy. Single baskets can be purchased online at https://theatrememphis.org/easter-baskets or ordered by calling 901.682.8323.

The purchase of a full price basket will also get you entered into the Golden Egg Scramble Contest. If you purchase more than one basket at a time there will be a $5 discount on any additional baskets, but you must call in the order to get the discount. Baskets will be available for pick up at Theatre Memphis during photos session times: Saturdays, March 20, 27 or April 3, 10am - 2pm. Weekdays, March 23 - 26 and March 30 - April 2 from 10am - 4pm.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our audiences and participants.

