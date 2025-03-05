TN Shakespeare Co. Opens National Call For Its Third Annual Classical Theatre Apprentice Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tennessee Shakespeare Company announced its national call for applications for its third annual Classical Theatre Apprentice Program. This six-month-long Program will begin September 1, 2025, and will run through May 3, 2026.

Candidate applications are due by April 6.

The Classical Theatre Apprentice Program at TSC is focused on experiential, classical stage performance/stage management/production training, and work designed to support emerging theatre professionals as they launch and sustain their early and middle careers.

Comments