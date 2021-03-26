Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns In-Person At Playhouse On The Square

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education, in partnership with AutoZone, ArtsMemphis, The Hyde Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, will offer its Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory on the Playhouse on the Square campuses this summer.

Summer Youth Conservatory has classes for ages 5-17 and appropriately challenges each age group to learn, grow, and succeed on stage and everyday life. No matter the experience level, all students will find success to celebrate in their confidence.

The structure of the program focuses on ensemble building that allows young performers to meet and have fun with new and old friends, creating lasting memories along the way. Students will leave the Conservatory prepared to audition for any show they wish and will probably run into a conservatory teacher or two!

Each Session culminates in a performance. All students receive a t-shirt and a recording of the performance.

Sessions for students in grades K-12, will begin June 7th until July 30th. To register, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Or call Director of Theatre Education, Jason Gerhard at (901) 937-6475.