Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns In-Person At Playhouse On The Square

Students will leave the Conservatory prepared to audition for any show they wish.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns In-Person At Playhouse On The Square

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education, in partnership with AutoZone, ArtsMemphis, The Hyde Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, will offer its Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory on the Playhouse on the Square campuses this summer.

Summer Youth Conservatory has classes for ages 5-17 and appropriately challenges each age group to learn, grow, and succeed on stage and everyday life. No matter the experience level, all students will find success to celebrate in their confidence.

The structure of the program focuses on ensemble building that allows young performers to meet and have fun with new and old friends, creating lasting memories along the way. Students will leave the Conservatory prepared to audition for any show they wish and will probably run into a conservatory teacher or two!

Each Session culminates in a performance. All students receive a t-shirt and a recording of the performance.

Sessions for students in grades K-12, will begin June 7th until July 30th. To register, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Or call Director of Theatre Education, Jason Gerhard at (901) 937-6475.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Rainbow)
Break A Leg (Blue Font) T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Memphis Stories
Thursdays Take on Entertainment at Theatre Memphis Photo

Thursdays Take on Entertainment at Theatre Memphis

A SMALL OAK TREE RUNS RED Offered for Online Discussion Through READ TO RELATE Photo

A SMALL OAK TREE RUNS RED Offered for Online Discussion Through READ TO RELATE

Gracelands Performing Arts Camp Returns July 13-18 Photo

Graceland's Performing Arts Camp Returns July 13-18

Playhouse on the Square Announces Talkback Session with the Cast and Crew of NAT TURNER IN Photo

Playhouse on the Square Announces Talkback Session with the Cast and Crew of NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM


More Hot Stories For You

  • StoryBook Theatre Presents THE PAPERBAG PRINCESS
  • Calgary Philharmonic's New City Spaces Concerts Feature Virtual Solo And Duet Performances At Local Landmarks
  • Downstage Presents TALES FROM THE STUDENT MIND
  • Summer Drama Day Camps Announced at Pumphouse Theatre