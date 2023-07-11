Playhouse on the Square to Present THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES in August

The performance will take place on August 22nd.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Playhouse on the Square to Present THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES in August

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Special Events Super Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, Event Sponsors Mike McLaren and Diane Vescovo, and Wine Station Sponsors Tina and Bob Fockler, Daphne Jarvis, and Kelly Phillips, will present The Great Wine Performances August 22nd from 5:30pm to 8pm at Playhouse on the Square (Overton Square Performing Arts District, 66 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104).

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656. 

You're invited to the most exciting wine tasting in Memphis! This fun and funky fundraiser brings 10 exciting shows to life and pairs them with 10 different wines to create an evening you won't soon forget! Characters in full costume will describe the wines and offer clues (for the right price)! As you sip, you will have the chance to test your theatrical knowledge for a slew of wonderful prizes. Do not fear if your knowledge of theatre is equivalent to a cheap Merlot – there is more than one way to beat this game. 

10 Wine Stations

10 Characters from Playhouse on the Square Produced Shows

1 quiz

70+ Prizes

Are YOU Ready?

The Great Wine Performance is August 22nd at Playhouse on the Square. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website at Click Here. Follow with social media using #GreatWine901.

The Great Wine Performances offers both single ticket and VIP pricing. General admission tickets are $75. VIP admission is $120




