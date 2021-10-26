Playhouse On The Square Theatre School Returns This Winter

Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education, in partnership with Theatre Education and Outreach super sponsor AutoZone, ArtsMemphis, The Hyde Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, will offer its Adult and Youth Theatre School program January 8 through February 26, 2022.

Registration for classes is open now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling (901) 726-4656. For questions call Director of Theatre Education, Jason Gerhard at (901) 937-6475.

An Early Bird discount, $10 off per class registered for, is available until Monday, November 29th.

Playhouse on the Square's Theatre School Classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer, at any age. Taught by local theatre professionals, our classes give students the opportunity to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice. The session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week.

Playhouse on the Square Winter Theatre School program offerings are as follows:

Youth Theatre School

3-4 Years Old

You & Me: Movin' and Groovin'

Saturdays 9:15am-10:00am (January 22-February 12), $60

Students and guardians (3-4 year olds with an adult) join a POTS instructor as we explore movement, the senses, sound, and social development through creative play with a new and delightful storybook and theme each week. Experience a unique bonding opportunity with your child! (There are no showcases for You & Me Classes)

*Price covers one child and one adult

Pre-K - K

Kinderdrama: 10 Rules of Being a Superhero

Saturdays 9:00am-10:00am, $120

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?? NO! It's a superhero!!! Join this class if you want to learn what it takes to be a superhero every day. Using the stories of Captain Magma and Lava Boy as they show readers the 10 rules of being a superhero, students will explore skills like storytelling, movement, and characterization. And, who knows- there might be a little flying too!

1st - 2nd Grade

Sing & Dance: A Royal BOP!

Saturdays 10:15am-11:15am, $120

Has your inner princess or prince been yearning to take reign?? This class is perfect for you! Come shake it with us as we move and grove to some of our favorite Disney Royalty hits. This regal and high-energy class is a great introduction to musical theatre as it explores both vocal and dance techniques. Get ready to sing and dance like royalty with this majestically fun class!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

Story Explorers: Mia Mayhem is a Superhero!

Saturdays 11:30am-12:30pm, $120

ZAP! KAPOW! SHAZAM! Mia Macarooney JUST found out she's a superhero! Adventure along with her as her life goes from totally ordinary to totally super when she's invited to join a training program for superhero kids just like her. Using this super awesome story, students will explore storytelling, characterization, and teamwork to create their own super adventure tale!

3rd- 5th Grade

Music Medley Madness: What a Wonderful World

Saturdays 9:00am-10:00am, $120

Trees of green, red roses, skies of blue, and clouds of white are just a few of the things that make up the Wonderful World we live in. Looking for a class that combines singing and dancing in an uplifting and feel-good way? You've come to the right place! This introduction to musical theatre performance focuses on the importance of ensemble, love, positivity, and how one small action can make a positive difference. We can't wait to see you there!

Page to Stage: Almost Super

Saturdays 10:15am-11:15am, $120

Up, up, and away!!! Experience an introduction to stage acting like no other as we put on our capes, brush up our super powers, and get ready to take the almost out of Almost Super! Brothers Rafter and Benny Bailey come from a super family: no really, everyone in the Bailey family has an awesome super power- except them. Using skills like characterization, storytelling, and stage presence, join Rafter and Benny as they find out how to make their super-lame powers super-heroic! Filled with humor and heart, this class is sure to be... super!

MT Dance Beats: Heroes vs. Villains

Saturdays 11:30am-12:30pm, $120

Are you ready for the ultimate dance battle??? MT Dance Beats is back with an epic Heroes vs. Villains class! Brush up your technique as you fly to the stage and dance to some super awesome tunes. This class will help you discover dance powers you never knew possible. Don't miss out!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

6th- 8th Grade

Actor's Toolbox: Scene Study Studio

Saturdays 9:00am-10:15am, $125

Ready to go head-to-head with another performer? This class analyzes, breaks down, and explores duo and group scenes. Students will train to memorize fast, establish quick relationships, develop rich characters, and train their acting tools. Get ready to delve into characters new and unknown with this advanced class. You don't want to miss this technique and ensemble-driven course!

Set the Scene: Way Down to Hadestown

Saturdays 10:30am-11:45am, $125

I'm coming, wait for me!!! Journey way down to Hadestown as we use our favorite underworld songs to explore acting, singing, and dancing. No matter your experience level, this class is sure to take you where a song can change your fate. Don't miss out on this award-winning themed class!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

6th- 12th Grade

Write Off! Monologue Writing: Heroes & Monsters

Saturdays 12:00pm-1:15pm, $125

Heroes or monsters: who will prevail in the end? Put your writing skills to the test and discover new characters waiting to be created by you! This epic class teaches young actors how to create new characters, write solo text, and have the change to perform the premier of an original monologue- with a suuuuper twist! Discover the heroic or evil characters you have yet to write, find their words, ignite their voice, and give them life onstage!

9th-12th Grade

Dance Explosion!

Saturdays 9:00am-10:15am, $125

Charge-up, ignite the fire within, and unleash your moves on the dance floor! This high-octane dance class explores the hot, explosive and energetic showstoppers of your favorite musicals. Get ready to move your body as we learn intermediate and advanced musical theatre dance techniques.

Actor's Studio: Be a Villain!

Saturdays 10:30am-11:45am, $125

Playing a villain is perhaps the most challenging character an actor can play. You have to dig deep and really explore the complexities of human nature. And you have to have a real sense of adventure -- a desire to get out of yourself! In this class, we'll workshop some of stage and film's most interesting and intriguing villains and put them on-their-feet in performance. Have great fun while being deliciously villainous!

6th- 12th Grade

MT Workshop: Dance Call Prep!

Saturday February 19 2:00pm-5:00pm, $25

Have an upcoming musical audition to prepare for? Want to know how to prepare for a dance call? Have no clue what happens in a musical theatre dance audition? Want more dance experience in general? Then join us for the next class in our Audition Master Class series. In this master class series we will discuss how to prepare for dance auditions, search for local auditions, and more. Be prepared to shake your stuff and give it all you've got in this extremely informational class! (There are no showcases for MT Workshops)

Homeschool Classes

CREATivE DRAMAtics: A Scooby Doo Mystery

Wednesdays 11:00am-12:00pm (January 12-March 2)

1st-2nd Grade, $120

Grab your Scooby Snacks and get ready to solve the mystery! Follow the clues and help Scooby and the Gang solve some silly and zany cases. An art thief, a missing family heirloom, a ghost? Join us for a fun introduction into acting, characterization, and teamwork while helping to solve an original mystery. (Showcase will take place on the final class at 11:30am)

Homeschool PLAYground: Goosebumps!

Wednesdays 10:00am-12:00pm (January 12-March 2)

3rd-8th Grade, $175

Things go bump in the night. Floorboards creak. A wolf howls in the distance. Feel the chill? Hair standing up? Goosebumps on your skin? Monsters, minions, and mayhem have escaped. "The only way to stop them is to suck them back in the book."

In this production class we will focus on teamwork, creativity, and self-expression as we learn the elements of play creation through the creepy classics of R.L. Stein and create our own scary story. Through the process of creating our own adventure, we'll learn about basic acting, character development, scene work, movement and other theatrical skills which will conclude in a showcase of the work created in class. (Showcase will take place on the final class at 11:30am- the final class will end later than normal)

Adult Theatre School

January 10-February 28

Acting

Introduction to Stage Acting

Mondays 6:00-7:30pm Scene Study Studio

Mondays 7:30-9:00pm Monologue Studio

$150

See a show at Playhouse and think, "That looks like fun!"? Have you always wanted to try your hand at acting, but never got around to it? If so, this class is for you! Participants will explore character development and intention through monologues and scenes. Students will also learn theatrical terminology, where to look for performance opportunities, and what to expect when auditioning for a play. This is the perfect class for people who have always wanted to explore their creative talents in a non-threatening, supportive environment.

Advanced Scene Study

Mondays 7:30-9:00pm

$150

Dig into character analysis, physicality, vocal production and more as you hone your acting skills. Using scenes from classic and contemporary writers, this class is for the performer with some experience who wants to advance their skills. Duo and group scene work will form the backbone of work in this class and provide a challenge for people who already have a basic understanding of performing.

Improv

Beginner's Improv

Mondays 6:00-7:30pm

$150

Learn the skills to think on your feet both on and off the stage. Geared for the novice actor and working professional, this class will help you tackle stage presence, develop off the cuff creations, find characters, and surprise yourself with the things you can do in the spur of the moment. Focus on freeing your creative side and silencing the negative thoughts that freeze you up.

Intermediate Improv: Advanced Short-Form

Mondays 7:30-9:00pm

$150

Level up your short-form improv skills. Learn how to create characters, develop scenes, and build the techniques to hold a scene on your own. Geared for the intermediate actor and improv enthusiast, this class will focus on short-form scene work, thinking on your feet, forming dynamic stage relationships, and pushing your creative boundaries. (Students should have taken a beginner's level improv course or had previous improv experiences)

Dance

MT Dance Toolkit

Mondays 6:00-6:45pm

$75

The best dancers always have their toolkit by their side: that is, all the skills you need to make your technique top-notch. In this class, we will explore the fundamental Musical Theatre Dance techniques every dancer should have at their disposal. You'll be ready for the limelight after this one of a kind class!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

MT Dance for Actors

Mondays 6:45-8:00pm

$125

Have the acting chops, but still need more experience on the dance floor? This class is for you! Building on skills that actors already possess, this class will focus on Musical Theatre Dance techniques that are fundamental to killing it in your next audition! Get one step closer to triple threat status by doing yourself a favor and joining us for this toe-tapping course.

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

Advanced Dance

Mondays 8:00-9:00pm

$125

So you want to dance? You've come to the right place! Join us for this advanced course where you can chassé the night away every week! Build up your chops with this challenging and energetic class. We can't wait to see you strut!

*jazz or tennis shoes are mandatory

Voice

MT Voice

Mondays 6:00-7:00pm

$115

Sing out Louise! Singing for Musical Theatre is not just hitting the right notes, but also selling the song! Students in this class will explore classic and contemporary songs, find their singing ranges and prepare musical theatre performances for the stage. Throughout the class, participants will come to understand proper selection of music for their voice, study how to develop a character through song, and learn how to be comfortable on stage while singing. This is a great class for the beginner and intermediate performer!

Vocal Studio

Mondays 7:00-9:00pm

$150

This class is for intermediate and advanced musical theatre performers. Perform group/choral numbers with an ensemble of singers. Students in this class will explore classic and contemporary songs from the musical theatre canon, expand their singing ranges, and prepare musical theatre performances for the stage. Throughout the class, participants will come to understand what it takes to sing as an ensemble, study how to develop a character through song, and further their comfort with sharing their voice on stage.

Master Classes

Audition 101: Cold Reads and Audition Prep

Sunday January 23rd 5:00-8:00pm

$25

Have an upcoming audition to prepare for? Want to know how to prepare for an audition? Need help navigating auditions in town? You've come to the right place! In this master class we will discuss how to prepare for auditions, go over cold reads, search for auditions, and more. Auditions can be daunting and we know this, but this class will help you combat your fears and put you one step closer to nailing your dream audition with a few simple tips! (There are no showcases for Master Classes)

Audition 101: Dance Call Breakdown

Sunday February 13th 5:00-8:00pm

$25

Have an upcoming musical audition to prepare for? Want to know how to prepare for a dance call? Have no clue what happens in a musical theatre dance audition? Scared to dance for an audition? Then join us for the next class in our Audition Master Class series. In this master class series we will discuss how to prepare for dance auditions, search for local auditions, and more. Take one step closer to triple threat status with this extremely informative class. Be prepared to dance! (There are no showcases for Master Classes)