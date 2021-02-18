Playhouse On The Square Takes The pARTy Online

The pARTy is back! Playhouse on the Square's largest fundraiser, The 43rd Original Art Auction returns April 23-30, 2021. Sponsored by H.B. and Susan Courson Smith, this year's auction is silent and online, powered by 32auctions.com. Visit the auction page at https://www.32auctions.com/playhouseart

Over 100 local and regional artists have donated their one-of-a-kind masterpieces to be bid on from the art novice to the seasoned collector. The art will range from watercolors and acrylic paintings to beautifully carved wood sculptures, to ceramic dinner settings and jewelry. The 43rd Original Art Auction is for everyone! "As the largest annual fundraiser for Playhouse on the Square, we encourage you to pARTy like we are meeting in person and BID HIGH!" says Auction chair, Whitney Jo. "100% of the proceeds go right into operating expenses, and since we have been closed to the public since March 2020...we would really appreciate your help!"

The art will be available for viewing prior to the auction dates online and at the theatre, 66 South Cooper Street, starting April 1st. Masking and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Playhouse on the Square is the Mid South's regional professional live theatre company located in the heart of Memphis. With three stages, 15 annual productions, and 13 education and outreach programs, there is something for everyone! From new plays to big musicals, from the edgier works to family-friendly productions - You will Find Your Place at Playhouse on the Square!

For additional information, visit the website at www.playhouseonthesquare.org, call the box office (901) 726-4656, or contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at (901) 937-6496 or by email: marcus@playhouseonthesquare.org.