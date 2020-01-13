Out of Africa Returns to the South Main Arts District

In celebration of Black History Month, the seventh edition of the art exhibition series, Out of Africa returns to Art Village Gallery and the South Main Arts District bringing contemporary art from Africa and its Diaspora to the forefront. Known for presenting extraordinary international artwork, the gallery will present new artwork by Nigerian artist, Gerald Chukwuma, which marks the artist's first solo exhibition in the United States.

Out of Africa launches on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5pm-7pm, offering a special Collector's First Look + Press Reception where media and invited guests will join curator, Sheila Urevbu, for a private first look complete with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Starbucks will feature coffees from the continent of Africa and provide lite bites at the formal public opening on Saturday, February 8, from 5:30pm - 8:30pm for attendees. The exhibition will run through Saturday, February 29, 2020. The artist, arriving from Lagos, Nigeria will be in attendance at both events.

Chukwuma's exhibition will center around Igbo (EE-BO) Landing, a historical site at Dunbar Creek on St. Simons Island, Glynn County, Georgia where one of the largest mass suicides of enslaved people took place in 1803. Traveling to the Georgian coast, Igbo captives from what is now Nigeria, took control of their slave ship and committed mass suicide as a resistance towards slavery.

Gallery Director, Sheila Urevbu commented, "I am honored to bring such an important piece of Black History to the forefront. Being able to educate and highlight the artistic retelling of this event is deeply personal and certainly in keeping with the gallery's mission."



HOURS + PROGRAMMING

In addition to the exhibition, Art Village Gallery will offer an exciting schedule of special events, dinners, lectures, talks and performances to complement the exhilarating experience (listed below).

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020

Collector's First Look + Press Reception | 5pm - 7pm



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020

Public Opening Party | 5:30 - 8:30 pm



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020

Art + Music | Beats of Africa Dance Party | 7:00 - 10:00 pm



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020

Art + Film | Daughters of the Dust Screening | 6:30 - 9:00 pm



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020

Art + Culture | Lecture and Tour | 6:00 - 8:00 pm



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020

Exhibition Dinner & Dialogue: Nigerian Edition

7pm - 9pm | Tickets online only | 100 USD





Authentic Nigerian cuisine, wine, music and conversation