Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Moves to Virtual Celebration

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the 11th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards, originally scheduled for the end of May, will now take place virtually on Monday, June 22 at 7pm on the Orpheum's social media channels.

"Our community of schools and students of the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards has faced heartbreak in these challenging, unprecedented times," said Lindsay Krosnes, Director of Education. "The Orpheum Theatre Group was committed to finding a form of celebration to honor the dedication, talent and passion of our 44 participating schools from Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. We are pleased to move forward with a virtual celebration for this year."

The evening will celebrate the hard work of the many students and teachers involved in high school musical theatre productions, representing 44 schools spanning three states.

In lieu of awards, this year's presentation will highlight each of the schools with focus on the class of 2020, celebrating their senior year of musical theatre. For the first time in the program's history, the opening and closing numbers will be comprised completely of participating seniors. Rehearsals will begin in early May and will take place online.

Hosts for the evening will be the 2019 award recipients of the Lead Actor and Lead Actress categories Rodney McKinner (Germantown High School '19) and Caroline Morath (Arlington High School '19).

Guests will be able to tune in to the Orpheum's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube channels on Monday, June 22 at 7pm for this virtual celebration. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com/hsmta.

The 2020 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Participating Schools

Arlington High School

Bartlett High School

Blytheville High School

Bolton High School

Briarcrest Christian School

Chester County High School

Christian Brothers High School

Collierville High School

Cordova High School

Evangelical Christian School

Fayette Academy

First Assembly Christian School

Germantown High School

Harding Academy of Memphis

Harding Academy, Searcy

Henry County High School

Hernando High School

Houston High School

Jackson Academy

Jackson Christian School

Jackson Preparatory School

Lausanne Collegiate School

Lewisburg High School

Madison Academic High School

Madison Ridgeland High School

Memphis University School

Milan High School

Millington Central High School

New Albany High School

Northpoint Christian School

Olive Branch High School

Ridgeway High School

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Southaven High School

South Gibson County High

St. Agnes Academy

St. Benedict at Auburndale

St. George's Independent School

St. Mary's Episcopal School

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

White Station High School

Wynne High School





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You