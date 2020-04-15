Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Moves to Virtual Celebration
The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced that the 11th annual Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards, originally scheduled for the end of May, will now take place virtually on Monday, June 22 at 7pm on the Orpheum's social media channels.
"Our community of schools and students of the Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards has faced heartbreak in these challenging, unprecedented times," said Lindsay Krosnes, Director of Education. "The Orpheum Theatre Group was committed to finding a form of celebration to honor the dedication, talent and passion of our 44 participating schools from Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. We are pleased to move forward with a virtual celebration for this year."
The evening will celebrate the hard work of the many students and teachers involved in high school musical theatre productions, representing 44 schools spanning three states.
In lieu of awards, this year's presentation will highlight each of the schools with focus on the class of 2020, celebrating their senior year of musical theatre. For the first time in the program's history, the opening and closing numbers will be comprised completely of participating seniors. Rehearsals will begin in early May and will take place online.
Hosts for the evening will be the 2019 award recipients of the Lead Actor and Lead Actress categories Rodney McKinner (Germantown High School '19) and Caroline Morath (Arlington High School '19).
Guests will be able to tune in to the Orpheum's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube channels on Monday, June 22 at 7pm for this virtual celebration. For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com/hsmta.
The 2020 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Participating Schools
Arlington High School
Bartlett High School
Blytheville High School
Bolton High School
Briarcrest Christian School
Chester County High School
Christian Brothers High School
Collierville High School
Cordova High School
Evangelical Christian School
Fayette Academy
First Assembly Christian School
Germantown High School
Harding Academy of Memphis
Harding Academy, Searcy
Henry County High School
Hernando High School
Houston High School
Jackson Academy
Jackson Christian School
Jackson Preparatory School
Lausanne Collegiate School
Lewisburg High School
Madison Academic High School
Madison Ridgeland High School
Memphis University School
Milan High School
Millington Central High School
New Albany High School
Northpoint Christian School
Olive Branch High School
Ridgeway High School
Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
Southaven High School
South Gibson County High
St. Agnes Academy
St. Benedict at Auburndale
St. George's Independent School
St. Mary's Episcopal School
Tipton-Rosemark Academy
Trinity Christian Academy
University School of Jackson
White Station High School
Wynne High School