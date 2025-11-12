Olivia Valli Joins Studio Tenn's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR As Mary Magdalene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Studio Tenn will present a new staging of Jesus Christ Superstar as part of its 2025–26 season, running May 7 through May 24, 2026, at Turner Theater in Franklin, Tennessee.

The production will feature Olivia Valli as Mary Magdalene, performing opposite Adam Pascal as Jesus and Mykal Kilgore as Judas. The staging will be directed by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy.

Valli joins the company following recent appearances on national tours and Off-Broadway. She previously performed as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starred as Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked, and originated the role of Mary Delgado in the Off-Broadway production of Jersey Boys. Jesus Christ Superstar will also reunite Valli and Pascal, who appeared together on the inaugural national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Pascal is best known for originating the role of Roger in Rent on Broadway and is a Tony Award nominee. Kilgore, a Grammy and NAACP Image Award–nominated singer-songwriter and actor, has appeared on Broadway in Motown the Musical, Hair, and The Book of Mormon, and on television in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live and The Wiz Live.

Cassidy said, “Bringing Olivia to this role completes a trio of extraordinary vocal and acting talents. This is the kind of casting and creative energy you expect to find on Broadway, and we are beyond proud to share it with Franklin in a production that will be talked about for years to come.”

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Jesus Christ Superstar will run May 7–24, 2026, at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin. Tickets are currently available at studiotenn.com.

ABOUT STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY

Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Middle Tennessee. The company produces musicals, plays, and concerts and offers arts education programs for emerging artists.