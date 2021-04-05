Hattiloo Theatre Welcomes Inaugural Class of Black Theatre Manager's Fellows

The Black Theatre Manager's Fellowship at Hattiloo Theatre is welcoming its inaugural class of four arts managers to its Fellowship program. In July 2021, the four arts managers from four cities will participate in Hattiloo's highly competitive Fellowship program that provides practical training in arts administration. The class will be in residence in Memphis, TN for a three-week-long arts management intensive led by Hattiloo Theatre executives, consultants, and experts from the field. The Fellowship is a three-year program. This group of Fellows will return for three-weeks in both 2022 and 2023.

The Fellowship program provides:

Intensive academic training in nonprofit arts management, finance, planning, fundraising, board management, and marketing;

Access to leaders of cultural institutions from throughout the United States;

and Personalized mentoring, both during and between the three-week-long residencies.

The Black Theatre Managers Fellowship is funded by the Black Seed- a first-ever national strategic plan to create impact and thrivability for Black theater institutions

About The Black Theatre Managers Fellowship

The Black Theatre Mangers Fellowship provides training, consultation, and implementation support for arts managers.

It operates on the premise that while much is spent to train artists, too little is spent to support the managers who keep those artists at work.

At the same time, rapid changes in technology, demographics, government policy, and the economy have complicated the job of the manager and volunteer trustees. These changes continue to accelerate.

Organizations that have mastered these trends are flourishing-even leveraging them to their advantage.

For those that have not, however, the sense that "something's not quite right" can seem unshakable. For too many, these changes have led to less art, decreased visibility, diminished relevance-even financial collapse.

These challenges inform our approach. Never has the need to balance best practices and new approaches been so urgent.

Institute leadership and consultants-all arts managers themselves-understand that, in today's environment, there is no time or resource to waste. Therefore, the Fellowship services are lean, direct, and practical.

For more information about Hattiloo Theatre, please visit www.hattiloo.org