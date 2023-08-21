Emerald Theatre Company Presents The 6th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: THE 7 DEADLY SINS... TAKE A BITE!

Emerald Theatre Company created the premise of the 10 Minute Play Festival eight years ago. Each year (2 were curtailed due to Covid) the company, who will open their 27th season of residency at THEATREWORKS, 2085 Monroe Ave, in the heart of mid-town Memphis with their sixth outing.

The premise, sent nationwide to aspiring playwrights, is simple. No more than 3 characters, 10 pages in length, simple use of props and sets and a theme. This year the theme is the seven deadly sins. PRIDE, GREED, WRATH, LUST, GLUTTONY, ENVY, & SLOTH.

Directed and presented by some of the city's brightest and talented, these never produced original works bring a new look at the virtues and vices that we all have......and sometimes dare to explore!

A complete listing of the winning vignettes and playwrights is available at our website, www.etcmemphistheater.com

ETC 6th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: The 7 Deadly Sins to take place September 8, 9, & 10, 2023, THEATREWORKS. 2085 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104. Friday & Saturday at 8:00 PM, Sunday at 2:00 PM. General Admission Tickets $20.00 online or sold at the door.