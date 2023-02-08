Disney's FROZEN Comes To Memphis June 22, Tickets On Sale Friday

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10am.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a two-week premiere engagement at the Orpheum Theatre beginning Thursday, June 22 with performances playing through Sunday, July 2. Opening night is set for Thursday, June 22 at 7:30pm.

In Memphis, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. There will be one weekday matinee on Thursday, June 22 at 2pm. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, February 10, tickets will be available at the Orpheum Box Office (901.525.3000) and online at orpheum-memphis.com and Ticketmaster.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Paige Perkins at 901.529.4226. Ticket prices start at $34. The 2022-2023 Orpheum Broadway Season is generously sponsored by Memphis Area Honda Dealers and Truist.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Orpheum box office and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Orpheum Theatre Group. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Orpheum is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg, with a fifth production playing in Singapore in 2023. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.