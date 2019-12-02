December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Memphis Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Memphis:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Community Theater Company
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a musical
Best Director of a play
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Original/New Work
Best Play
Best Professional Theater Company
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Justin Tate - KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square 19%
Jason Spitzer - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 15%
Timothy Marsh - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 7%
Jason Spitzer - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Theatre dinnerTheatre memphis 15%
Matthew Hawkins - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 9%
Andrew Christenson - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 9%
Emily Garrett - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 14%
Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
WHITNEY BRANAN - CABARET - Playhouse On the Square 12%
Sarah Jo Biggs - LITTLE WOMEN - Theatre Memphis 19%
Emily Chateau - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - THEATRE MEMPHIS 11%
Annie Freres - 12TH NIGHT - New Moon Theatre 9%
WHITNEY BRANAN - NEWSIES - DESOTO FAMILY THEATER 13%
Emily Chateau - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 13%
Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - CATS - THEATRE MEMPHIS 12%
THEATRE MEMPHIS 30%
Hattiloo Theatre 14%
Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 14%
Amiee Eoff - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%
Irene Steelman - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 15%
Karen Arrendondo-Starr - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 13%
Justin Braun - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 16%
Jordan Nichols/ Travis Bradley - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%
Cecilia Wingate - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 14%
Triston Pullen - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 21%
Jason Spitzer - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 20%
Cheryl McClurg - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 12%
BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 13%
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%
KINKY BOOTS - Playhouse On the Square 11%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 16%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 15%
CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%
Wesley Williamson - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 21%
Brett Lemmers - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 15%
Jonathan Christian - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 8%
Daniel Stuart Nelson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Circuit Playhouse 14%
John Maness - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Paul Wright - CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 13%
Jenny Madden - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 18%
Mikayla House - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 17%
Breyhannah Tillman - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 10%
Lena Wallace Black - LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 57%
Lori Pound - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - GCT 28%
Lena Wallace Black - RADIANT VERMIN - Quark Theatre 15%
Becky Caspersen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 20%
Mandy Heath - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 19%
James Baker - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 16%
HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Memphis 14%
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 14%
MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 12%
Tracy Thomas - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 15%
Jason Eschhofen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 15%
Jeff Brewer - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 15%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 60%
SHAMING JANE DOE - University of Memphis 22%
BACK WHEN MIKE WAS KATE - POTS at Theatreworks 18%
LITTLE WOMEN - THEATRE MEMPHIS 19%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 14%
CALENDAR GIRLS - Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center 12%
Playhouse On the Square 100%
Jack Yates - MAMMA MIA - THEATRE MEMPHIS 25%
Kenton Jones - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 17%
Phil Hughen - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 15%
Joshua Crawford - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 34%
Jamie Gresens - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of Memphis 21%
Joshua Crawford - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 21%
Jerquintez Gipson - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 11%
Jacob Vaughn - MATILDA - Harrell Theatre 10%
Riley Thad young - BE MORE CHILL - University of Memphis 10%
Erica Peninger - HAIRSPRAY - THEATRE MEMPHIS 13%
Delaney Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - BPACC 12%
Olivia Kaiser - MATILDA - Playhouse On the Square 12%
