Playhouse on the Square Announces Video Auditions for INK

Playhouse on the Square is currently accepting video submissions for INK. There are a total of 16 actors, 12 male and 4 female, ages 21 and up.

Those interested in submitting, please email Courtney Oliver at courtney@playhoueonthesquare.org for copies of sides. Once sides and an audition form have been sent to you, please prepare to submit a video reading from the script. Off-camera scene partners are welcome and encouraged if possible - please do not have on-camera scene partners so that we are not confusing anyone's individual audition. Details about what to provide on camera will be included with the sides and audition form that will be emailed to you. All readings should be done with a dialect. Unless specified in the cast breakdown, Standard British will be fine for other characters.

INK is directed by Chicago Guest Artist Warner Crocker (Junk). INK is scheduled to run at The Circuit Playhouse August 21 - September 6. The status of COVID-19 is being closely followed and updates will be given about whether or not this production will be streamed and/or performed live in front of an audience, though those auditioning should be aware that Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is currently planning on rehearsing and performing this play LIVE as a fully realized production, as opposed to an online or radio platform. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin Tuesday July 21.

Please submit your video by Sunday June 28th by 8pm.

Click HERE for more character breakdown and more info

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You