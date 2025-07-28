UNCHARTED NOTES Comes to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uncharted Notes is coming to PJPAC next month. The event is set for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Uncharted Notes is a bold musical journey into uncharted territory, where voices step beyond genre boundaries to explore the depths of human emotion through music. Each performance is a fresh interpretation, guided by feeling and instinct, uncovering the raw, the tender, and the unexpected.

Join in for an unforgettable night where music becomes a map of emotion, and every note tells a new story.

Cast & Creative Info

Band members:

Music Directors/Keyboardists - KK and Ji Yong

Guitar - Aven

Bass - Gideon

Drums - Alex

Strings - Crescendo Ensemble

BVs - YC, Carmen and Kevyen

Guest Singers - Lnts, Yiny, Clinton Jerome, and Gideon Yogan