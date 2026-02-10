Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform SYMPHONY OF MEMORIES in March

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will present Symphony of Memories: A Journey Through Mandarin Classics at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on March 28, 2026. The concert is part of the orchestra’s 2026 season and will begin at 8 p.m. local time at the concert hall within the Petronas Twin Towers in central Kuala Lumpur.

The Symphony of Memories program features a blend of Mandarin pop standards and classical arrangements performed by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Francis Kan. Solo vocalists Layla Sania, Janet Lee, Izen Kong and Daniel are scheduled to appear as featured artists. Ticket prices range from RM249 to RM399, with premium “Suite” seating available at RM449–RM499. Discounts of 10 percent for Malaysian MyKad holders and 15 percent for senior citizens are available with valid identification at purchase. Children under 8 are not permitted in the concert hall unless otherwise indicated.

Tickets for the event are sold through the official Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra box office and online ordering, with wheelchair access and companion seating arrangements available upon request. This performance is one of several scheduled by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in 2026 that aim to broaden audience engagement with orchestral music in Malaysia.