FOGGY MOMENTS Comes to PJPAC This Month

Foggy Moments is coming to PJPAC this month. Lo-fi vibes. Raw bars. Zero skips. Taiwan’s rap poet GorDoN (Dr. Paper) is bringing 《FOGGY MOMENTS》 to Kuala Lumpur — his first Southeast Asia stop, live in Malaysia. Expect hypnotic lo-fi beats, razor-sharp lyricism and a night that hits different.

The event is set for 27th March 2026, Friday, 8:00PM in the Nero Event Space, PJ Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC).

Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC) is a dedicated arts precinct situated inside 1 Utama’s newest extension, 1 Utama E. Owned & operated by the 1 Utama City Group, PJPAC comprises a fully equipped 684-seated Stage 1 Theatre, a black box, Nero Event Space, and talent & creative studios, The 1ncubator.