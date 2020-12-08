TUTAS To Hold New Intake - Online Audition, 29 December 2020.

The programme contains modules that include Performance, Directing, History of Theatre, Devising Performance Text, Voice and Speech, Movement, Technical Theatre, Stage Costume, Hair and Makeup, Stage Lighting, Stage Sound, Stage Set Design, Stage Management, Scenography, Dance and Music.

Led by Joe Hasham OAM, Adjunct Professor & Programme Artistic Director, Dato' Dr. Faridah Merican, Adjunct Professor & Programme Development Director, and Dr. Muhammad Sayyid Shafiee, Programme Director

Co-created, co-designed and co-delivered by The Actors Studio, Taylor's University and top industry professionals

Collaborative teaching & learning by leaders in education and performing arts

Flexible learning spaces at Taylor's University Lakeside and The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac)

Online Audition

Date: 29 December 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 11.00am - 2.00pm (by appointment)

Material to prepare: 2 monologues, one from Shakespeare and one from any contemporary piece.

Register here: https://university.taylors.edu.my/performing-arts.html