STILL: DANCE THEATRE Comes to PJPAC in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kwang Tung Dance Company has actively promoted the practice and creation of contemporary dance works over decades. Six years after staging a multi-disciplinary dance theatre performance, they return with LALUAN AMERYLLIS . STILL, in conjunction with the KL & Selangor Kwang Tung Association's 85th anniversary celebrations.

Gathering the top creative team and dancers in Malaysia, this brand new dance theatre production —— LALUAN AMERYLLIS . STILL shines a light on the survival strategies of communities who migrate to a foreign land — their pathways of moving from homeland to new home, settling down, the search for identity. Honing in on the realities of the individual migrant, it explores the choices made once the dust has settled.

Human migration is an ongoing process on Earth. Our history has been full of movement, though the reasons for uprooting and the scale from individual to mass migrations vary widely. The pathways of migration outline a map of blood and tears, dreams and despair. It is the history of life as we know it, where darkness and light co-exist.

Yesterday, today, tomorrow – migration and survival are circular themes in history, there is no ending nor final answer. Using dance as a medium, LALUAN AMERYLLIS . STILL drills down to the core of these ageless themes, while reflecting the complexities of modern day existence.

Comments