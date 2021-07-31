Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Concerts Through the End of the Year

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that it has cancelled all concerts from July through December 2021.

"In view of the Government's extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) under the National Recovery Plan for COVID-19 (NRP), all live performances with audiences are still not allowed to be resumed within this year," reads the statement from the company.

The following concerts have been affected:

Senandung Lebaran- A Tribute to S. Atan

Hujan X MPYO

Ruffedge

Simfoni Mustika M. Nasir & MPO

Malam Ritma Keroncong Yayasan Warisan Johor

MPO & Aishah: A Musical Journey

The ticket holders for these concerts have the option to exchange, donate, or request a refund.

The box office remains closed at this time, but you can contact that company at boxoffice@dfp.com.my or contactus@dfp.com.my.