LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Comes to PJPAC

Little Red Riding Hood is a classic fairy tale about a young girl who journeys through the forest to visit her grandmother. Along the way, she encounters a cunning wolf who deceives her, eats her grandmother, and disguises himself in her place. In the end, she outsmarts the wolf and saves herself. The story conveys important lessons about trust, caution, and the dangers of straying from the path.

This enchanting retelling of Little Red Riding Hood is brought to life through the artistry and imagination of students and teachers from La Danza Studio, Dua Space Dance Academy, and CStage Dance Academy.

In this original dance production, the beloved fairy tale unfolds on stage as Little Red journeys through the mysterious forest, encountering curious creatures, magical moments, and the cunning Wolf who threatens to change her fate.

Directed and choreographed by:

The creative teams of La Danza Studio, Dua Space Dance Academy & CStage Dance Academy

Performed by:

Students and teachers from all three participating studios

Together, they invite you to experience this whimsical and emotional journey — where dance becomes the language of the story.